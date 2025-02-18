Raiders receive high mark for 2024 draft class

Antonio Pierce's future as Las Vegas Raiders coach was in question for much of the 2024 NFL season. However, general manager Tom Telesco was thought to be safe.

A big reason for that was due to his impressive 2024 draft class. Headlined by Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up Brock Bowers, Telesco put together the best Raiders draft class in years. In addition to Bowers, the team added Jackson Powers-Johnson and D.J. Glaze, who both appear to be long-term starters.

That's not to mention cornerback Decamerion Richardson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ getting seven starts. Gennaro Filice of NFL.com recently ranked every team's draft class from 2024 and had the Raiders listed at No. 4.

"The only rookie to earn All-Pro recognition of any sort this season, Bowers rightfully received first-team honors, having led all tight ends in targets (153), catches (112), receiving yards (1,194) and yards after catch (596)," Filice wrote. "On Day 2 of the draft, Telesco fortified the offensive line by selecting Jackson Powers-Johnson and DJ Glaze, who each logged 14 starts. JPJ was particularly impressive, operating as a tone-setting bully across all three interior positions. Even the Raiders’ first pick of Day 3, fourth-round CB Decamerion Richardson, provided Year 1 returns, starting the final seven games of the season. Las Vegas’ roster remains underwhelming in many areas, but Telesco supplied an influx of talent in his first/last draft with the team."

Telesco ended up getting fired after the season but he set the Raiders up for success in the future. New general manager John Spytek has some big shoes to fill when it comes to the draft. If he has a bad first class of picks, people are going to question why Telesco wasn't retained. Luckily, he should have much more time to figure things out than his predecessor.