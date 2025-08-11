Raiders release recent Broncos draft pick to make room for former first-rounder

The Las Vegas Raiders lost both of their starting safeties from Week 1 of last season during free agency this offseason. Both Tre'Von Moehrig and Marcus Epps were not re-signed by the new regime, so they landed with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots, respectively.

General manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll replaced them with former Panthers and Washington Commanders safety Jeremy Chinn, and they extended Isaiah Pola-Mao, who filled in admirably for Epps after joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2022.

Spytek and Carroll also brought in Lonnie Johnson Jr., a versatile defensive back who has shone primarily on special teams in his career. However, he had a strong offseason for the Raiders, and was in line for a major role in the secondary before breaking his fibula during last week's mock game.

Raiders sign safety Terrell Edmunds, release wide receiver Seth Williams

Now down a safety, the Raiders dove into the free agent market on Sunday and signed Terrell Edmunds, a former first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In a corresponding move, they released wide receiver Seth Williams, a sixth-round pick by the Broncos in 2021.

Edmunds is the brother of Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, and he has seven years of NFL experience under his belt. He has played primarily for the Steelers, but has also enjoyed stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

His best season came in 2019, when he was an integral part of a Steelers defense that was ranked fifth in both points and yards allowed. Edmunds recorded 105 tackles that year, as well as two tackles for loss and three passes defended.

The wide receiver room was seemingly getting too crowded after strong performances from Shedrick Jackson and Phillip Dorsett, so the Raiders opted instead to add another player in the secondary who could be the first safety to rotate in when Las Vegas goes to big nickel packages.

All told, Edmunds will come to Sin City with 101 games of NFL experience, 79 of which he started in. He has recorded 465 tackles, including 17 for a loss, as well as 7.5 sacks, six interceptions, 28 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

At just under 6-foot-1 with 32 and 3/4-inch arms, Edmunds is the prototypical Pete Carroll defensive back. Now, it will be a matter of whether or not he learns the playbook and adapts to life in Las Vegas so he can contribute for the Silver and Black this season, at least until Johnson returns from injury.

