Raiders' reliance on Kolton Miller is undeniable after just one week

The Las Vegas Raiders have dealt with plenty of issues to begin the season, perhaps no bigger one than the offensive line. This, in conjunction with Geno Smith's struggles, has resulted in the team falling well short of expectations and starting the season 1-4.

They are coming off their worst overall performance of the season, as they were blown out by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, losing the matchup 40-6. However, the offensive line has actually showed some signs of life over the past two games.

The unit had its best showing of the season in Week 4, as they did not allow a sack and helped the rushing attack garner 240 total yards and 7.7 yards per carry. Jackson Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham and DJ Glaze all had their best games of the season in Week 5 as well.

But just as things were coming together, star left tackle Kolton Miller was placed on the Injured Reserve with an ankle injury. There was an obvious gaping hole last Sunday where the eight-year veteran would normally be.

Stone Forsythe should not continue to start games for the Raiders

As a result of Miller's absence, the offensive line, as a group, was not as impactful in Week 5, despite the aforementioned players stepping up. Stone Forsythe played in place of Miller at left tackle, and it's safe to say that this veteran should not continue to receive starts for Las Vegas.

While the Colts have a much stronger defense than the Chicago Bears did in Week 4, the unit went from giving up zero sacks to relinquishing four, the rushing total went from 240 to 106, and the yards per rush dropped from 7.7 to 4.2.

Forsythe has appeared in 58 games in his career, making 15 starts. He has played over 1,100 offensive snaps, which is plenty of time to prove that he is not a starting-caliber player. The fifth-year offensive tackle has now played 72 offensive snaps this season, and the drop-off from him to Miller is significant.

His 51.5 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 84th out of 113 offensive tackles. Breaking things down further, his 55.4 pass-blocking grade ranks 73rd, and his 46.8 run-blocking grade is even worse, ranking 103rd. Miller, by contrast, ranked 3rd, 2nd, and 17th.

Forsythe played all 68 offensive snaps in Week 5 and his 53.7 PPFF grade was the worst on the Raiders' offensive line. He allowed one sack, three hurries and four pressures on Las Vegas' 43 passing plays. To compare, Miller had given up zero sacks, three hurries and one hit in four entire games.

While the Raiders don't have much depth on the offensive line, playing Forsythe has no long-term or short-term benefits. The coaching staff would be wise to get Charles Grant on the field so he can gain experience for the future.

The third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft made his professional debut on Sunday; however, his only three snaps came on special teams. That should not be the case moving forward, as he should receive the opportunity to start instead of Forsythe until Miller returns.