Raiders are reportedly eyeing a playoff coach (but not who most fans think)

The Las Vegas Raiders have conducted an extensive search to fill their head coaching vacancy after firing Pete Carroll following a three-win 2025 NFL season. While they have already interviewed 14 candidates, it seems like they will wait until at least next week to make a final decision.

That should come as no surprise, as of the 11 candidates who have not been named another team's head coach, six are still in the postseason. That list includes Klint Kubiak and Davis Webb, the two candidates who many believe are the favorites to be named the Raiders' next head coach.

One NFL insider, however, recently suggested that Las Vegas could go a different route, targeting another coach whose current team is still in the playoffs. While he has been overlooked in the process, Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could be the Raiders' target.

NFL insider suggests that the Raiders could be targeting Mike LaFleur

Only four teams are left in the postseason; however, more than half of the Raiders' remaining candidates are a part of one of those organizations. In addition to Kubiak, Webb, and LaFleur, Nathan Scheelhaase, Chris Shula, and Vance Joseph are also still coaching.

Las Vegas cannot complete an in-person interview with any of the candidates until after this weekend's Conference Championship Game. NFL reporter Josina Anderson recently claimed that she believes the Raiders' next head coach is still in the playoffs.

"Raiders guy still in playoffs."

She later followed that up by revealing that the organization is fond of LaFleur.

"I been told Raiders have an affinity for LaFleur, that was last week though," Anderson wrote. "Gotta update that info…stay tuned..I think Tom Brady has a lot on his plate business-wise."

LaFleur has five years of experience as an offensive coordinator. While his first two years on the gig with the New York Jets did not go great, it is hard to blame him for the struggles, as Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler were the quarterbacks he was saddled with.

He has spent the past three years with the Los Angeles Rams and has seen his play-calling duties expand in 2025. Los Angeles led the league in scoring offense, total yards, passing yards, and passing touchdowns, while ranking 7th in rushing yards and 14th in rushing touchdowns.

Additionally, LaFleur comes from the Sean McVay tree, which has produced Matt LaFleur, Zac Taylor, Kevin O'Connell, and Liam Coen. He would have the opportunity to work with projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, and could potentially bring Scheelhaase in as his offensive coordinator.

LaFleur could easily maximize Mendoza's ability and develop him. He would also already have several young weapons in place in Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, Tre Tucker, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

He is just 38 years old and would, presumably, be around for quite some time, giving the Raiders stability that they haven't had in decades. Webb and Kubiak may be the apple of the fanbase's eye, but Las Vegas could do much worse than Mike LaFleur.