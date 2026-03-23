Raiders reportedly eyeing two wildly different WR prospects before draft

The Las Vegas Raiders haven't been averse to shaking things up in the wide receiver room over the years. Not only did they send both Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers away in consecutive seasons, but they've also invested plenty of resources into the position as of late.

Not only did they draft Tre Tucker in the third round of the 2023 Draft, but they went out in 2025 and tripled up at wideout, taking Jack Bech in Round 2, Dont'e Thornton Jr. in Round 4, and Tommy Mellott in Round 6. They also just gave Jalen Nailor a three-year, $35 million deal in this year's free agency.

But as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches, Raider Nation is still left with the sick feeling that the wide receiver corps isn't strong enough to help out presumptive No. 1 pick Fernando Mendoza. Luckily, Las Vegas is reportedly eyeing at least two very good wide receiver prospects.

Those two are Washington's Denzel Boston and Georgia's Zachariah Branch, who couldn't be more opposite as players.

Raiders closely monitoring both Denzel Boston and Zachariah Branch

A report from ESPN's Brady Henderson indicated that the Raiders were interested enough in Boston to host him on a pre-draft 30 visit on March 22. Essentially Sports' Tony Pauline reported that the Raiders met with Branch at his Pro Day, and various reports also confirmed they met at the Combine.

So, it seems like Las Vegas is at least closely monitoring these two vastly different wide receivers. Let's just look at measurables, to begin with: Boston stands at 6-foot-4 and weighs 212 pounds. He has 32-inch arms and 9 and 3/4-inch hands.

Branch, by stark contrast, is just 5-foot-9 and 177 pounds with 29 and 3/8-inch arms and 9-inch hands. Whereas one is a big target who fits the true "X" receiver mold, the other is a gadget player who may thrive mostly in the slot or on screen passes and designed targets.

Boston draws comparisons to Puka Nacua. Branch draws comparisons to Curtis Samuel. In a way, Boston makes more sense, as the Raiders need that true No. 1 wideout. But Branch also makes sense if Las Vegas intends to move on from Tucker when he hits free agency in 2027.

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Plus, Branch is a Las Vegas native and a relative of franchise legend Cliff Branch. The ties are quite obvious, and he'd be a fan favorite. But Boston makes more sense in terms of giving Mendoza a big, reliable target who can get open and score touchdowns. He provides another element at receiver.

One is a true route-runner with size and strong hands, the other is a pure screen specialist at this point with unbelievable speed and electric YAC ability. The Raiders are also reportedly interested in Texas A&M's KC Concepcion, so Las Vegas is casting a wide net, to be fair.

But it seems like the Silver and Black are fixated on Boston and Branch the most, at least right now. Boston may not even be available to them at No. 36, but regardless, the Raiders are closely eyeing two wildly different wide receivers with the draft just around the corner.

Both can help, but in much different ways. Boston coming to Las Vegas would signal that the Raiders are fine with a young wide receiver room. Branch coming would mean another signing could still be on the table, and that the writing is maybe on the wall for Tucker. Las Vegas can't go wrong with either.