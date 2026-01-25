Raiders reporter encourages fans not to count out overlooked HC candidate

It had been all quiet on the western front in regards to the Las Vegas Raiders' head coach search. But new updates came on Saturday, as the team interviewed former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll, and San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak removed himself from the running.

With three other candidates having accepted head coaching gigs with other NFL franchises, 11 of Las Vegas' options remain from a list of 15 prospective coaches they have interviewed. One from an offensive background seems like a logical choice, and that's what the fanbase wants, by and large.

Davis Webb, Klint Kubiak and Mike McDaniel figure to be at the top of the current list, and Raider Nation also has its eyes set on coaches like Mike LaFleur and even Nate Scheelhaase. But a young defensive coordinator from a legendary NFL bloodline reportedly remains in contention as well.

Rams DC Chris Shula reportedly still 'in the mix' for Raiders' HC job

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula interviewed with Las Vegas at the onset of this coaching cycle, but his team's playoff success has delayed a second interview. Raider Nation Radio's Vinny Bonsignore reported that Shula, despite being overlooked, is still a legitimate candidate.

"Regarding @Raiders head coach search: @Rams DC Chris Shula is in the mix. A name to keep an eye on as his potential OC is @Rams QB coach and former @Falcons OC Dave Ragone."

Shula hasn't really been talked about at all during this process, as the dots were connecting the Raiders to now-Baltimore Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, and it was reported that Las Vegas made a serious push for now-Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley. But nothing about Shula.

Coming from a legendary coaching bloodline as the grandson of the legendary Don Shula, son of former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Dave Shula and nephew of former Alabama head coach Mike Shula, Chris Shula is carving out his own legacy with the Rams.

RELATED: Raiders now have a perfect option to wash their hands of Brennan Carroll

A former teammate of Sean McVay at the University of Miami (Ohio), Shula joined the Rams' staff back in 2017 and has steadily risen through the ranks. He took over as the defensive coordinator in 2024, and he has taken the Los Angeles defense to new heights.

Ragone, whom Bonsignore mentioned, has worked with Shula for the last two seasons, albeit on the other side of the ball as a quarterbacks coach. Matthew Stafford, particularly in 2025, has played like an MVP candidate, and Ragone could easily help out a young rookie like Fernando Mendoza.

Nailing the offensive coordinator hire would be critical for Shula, a defensive-minded leader, and Ragone, having previous offensive coordinator experience, is promising. Another potential candidate could be Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, who has been coveted in this cycle.

Shula's defense is a top-10 scoring unit, and they are incredibly opportunistic. They rank fifth in total takeaways and seventh in the NFL with 47 sacks this season. The development of key players has been promising for the Rams, too, so Shula could be a great hire.

Many linked Shula to the Pittsburgh Steelers' vacancy, but the front office there was too impatient to wait until the end of the playoffs. It sounds like the Raiders are willing to wait, and it sounds like Shula, along with Webb, Kubiak, LaFleur and Scheelhaase, is a serious candidate for the Silver and Black.