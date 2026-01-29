Raiders reporter just outlined Las Vegas' pecking order with HC candidates

The Las Vegas Raiders have locked up every bit of information about their search for the team's next head coach and thrown away the key. The lack of leaks about Las Vegas' process and the candidates that they favor has led Raider Nation to the dark idea of believing that there may actually be no plan.

As hard as it may be to believe, however, a plan seems to be in place. And a good one.

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is the prized candidate of this coaching cycle, and Denver Broncos assistant Davis Webb isn't too far behind him. Two head coach spots are yet to be filled, including Las Vegas, and both of these coaches are still available. The Raiders will get one.

But which? Las Vegas fans certainly have polarizing opinions on both, but it seems like the consensus is that Kubiak should be the frontrunner. Well, one Raiders reporter just cleared the air on who is at the top of the wish list for the Silver and Black.

Raiders reportedly favor Klint Kubiak with Davis Webb as backup plan

ESPN's Ryan McFadden reported, in response to Peter Schrager's social media post about Kubiak meeting with both Las Vegas and the Arizona Cardinals this weekend, ahead of Super Bowl LX, provided some intel about which candidate the Raiders prefer.

"Kubiak is a front-runner for the job. interest in Davis Webb is remains really strong," McFadden wrote. "It feels like Webb could be the team’s fallback plan if they are unable to land Kubiak. This weekend will be important for the team."

Now, that is music to the fanbase's ears. If both are truly still in the running for the job, then the Raiders really cannot go wrong. Landing the top coach in the cycle would be uncharted territory for Las Vegas, and having the second-best option as a failsafe would be even better.

The Athletic's Ted Nguyen echoed McFadden's point about Kubiak ranking ahead of Webb in the Raiders' pecking order. However, he also noted that Webb, who is able to sign with other teams at this point, could get impatient if Las Vegas continues to string him along.

"My guess is Raiders are waiting for Kubiak and Webb is in the wing with no other desirable job left on the market (sorry cardinal fans)," Nguyen wrote. "And Webb has several OC offers if he doesn’t get Raiders job. Question is will he get tired of waiting?"

After weeks of being in the dark, based on reading between the lines and listening to reporters, Raider Nation now has a clear idea that Kubiak is the apple of Las Vegas' eye, and that Webb is the backup plan. If this comes to fruition, what a time to be a fan of the Silver and Black.