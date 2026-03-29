Raiders reporter outlines why top two 2023 selections are set up to improve

The Las Vegas Raiders have not gotten much production from their 2023 draft class, the second and final one brought in by Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. Tyree Wilson, Michael Mayer, Tre Tucker, and Aidan O'Connell are the only four who even remain on the roster just three years later.

While each has enjoyed some positive moments in the Silver and Black, with Tucker peaking the highest, overall, the class has been completely underwhelming. Las Vegas has, in particular, received a low return on investment from its top two picks in that class.

Neither Wilson nor Mayer has been unable to attain anything more than a part-time role to begin their career. Raiders reporter Levi Edwards believes, however, that the two could be poised to finally break out, thanks to the coaching and, as a result, schematic changes made this offseason.

Raiders reporter shares how Tyree Wilson and Michael Mayer could benefit from coaching changes

Wilson, who was selected No. 7 overall, has largely been a bust, as he has played less than 45% of the defensive snaps in his three-year career. In that span, he has recorded 91 total tackles, 16 for a loss, 12.0 sacks, 24 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

That is hardly the type of production you expect to receive from a top-10 pick after three entire seasons. Still, Raiders.com's Edwards believes that Wilson has the most to gain from the switch to a 3-4 base defense under Leonard.

"Even with his versatility, he hasn't quite been able to carve out a large role in the defense, instead being used a rotational pass rusher over the last three seasons. Now within a base 3-4 scheme, he could be asked to line up more at 3 or 4-technique (the inside shoulder of the offensive tackle) to bull rush and create space for linebackers to make the play," Edwards explained. "With Wilson's 6-foot-5, 263-pound frame, this should be a role he'll excel at opposed to be a pure pass rusher off the edge. This would also give him the opportunity to excel as a run stopper."

Similar to Clelin Ferrell, another top-10 defensive end drafted by Las Vegas in recent years, Wilson has been much better against the run than the pass. Of course, being a good run defender in the modern NFL is not enough to earn consistent playing time, particularly with teams throwing so much.

The switch to a 3-4 base defense, which he thrived in during his collegiate career, could allow Wilson to have a far bigger impact against both the run and the pass. It should also, inevitably, lead to more playing time for him in the final year of his rookie deal.

Mayer, who was selected No. 35 overall in that same draft, has struggled to stay on the field, missing 13 games over his first three seasons, for a variety of reasons. Adding Brock Bowers the following year also cut into his chances, as he has just 788 receiving yards and 3 touchdowns on 83 catches.

Edwards noted that previous regimes have attempted to keep both tight ends involved, before adding some stats to prove that head coach Klint Kubiak actually loves to use offensive personnel groupings with multiple tight ends.

"Kubiak has a track record of utilizing two pass-catching tight ends in his scheme. In 2025, the Seahawks lined up in 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TE, 2 WR) the 11th most in the league with a total 14 touchdowns in that offensive grouping. Additionally, they lined up in 22 personnel (2 RB, 2 TE, 1 WR) 86 times, which was the fifth-highest of any offense. As a result, tight ends AJ Barner and Elijah Arroyo combined for 67 catches and seven receiving touchdowns for the Super Bowl-winning team. It's not hard to imagine Mayer wouldn't benefit from Kubiak's scheme as well."

Mayer was expected to be a long-term fixture at tight end in Las Vegas; however, Bowers' slide in the 2024 draft obviously altered the trajectory of his career. His inability to stay healthy has also played a major role in his limited opportunities.

If the young tight end can stay on the field heading into his contract year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him in a much larger role in the offense. Of course, Bowers will remain the top tight end and target in general, but Mayer could make his mark on the passing game in Kubiak's system.

With a bright, young coach and some stability in the building, perhaps the circumstances are finally such that these two players become who they were drafted to be.