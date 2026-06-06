Raiders reporter warns fans of undesired (but possible) Fernando Mendoza reality

Early signs from Las Vegas Raiders OTAs indicate that Fernando Mendoza is currently the third-string quarterback behind Kirk Cousins and Aidan O'Connell. Many think this is a "right of passage" thing or that the Raiders' staff is really working to make Mendoza earn his spot. But maybe it's more than that.

Cousins and O'Connell both have some skins on the wall at the NFL level, and perhaps Mendoza's learning curve is a bit steeper than most fans anticipated. If that were true, there is still no reason to worry, as the Silver and Black are playing the long game and Mendoza will undoubtedly develop.

And while Mendoza is still in the thick of the hunt to be the team's starting quarterback on opening day, a reality certainly exists where he's not. Another, more undesired reality also exists where Mendoza isn't even the primary backup, as one Raiders reporter so bravely pointed out.

Las Vegas Raiders reporter thinks Fernando Mendoza could start year as QB3

Q Myers, on the most recent episode of the Locked On Raiders Squad Show, discussed the ongoing quarterback competition. To begin his argument, or perhaps to continue playing Devil's advocate, Myers brought up the situation that 2016 No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff found himself in.

“When the Rams traded up and drafted Jared Goff number one overall, remember, he was the third-string quarterback to start the season?" Myers asked. "Remember, he was on the sideline with a baseball hat and a clipboard in his hand? Maybe it was like Sean Mannion, maybe that's who it was. Then there was another quarterback that was in front of him. But the reality is that could be Fernando Mendoza.”

Now, that may not be what Raider Nation wants to hear. In fact, I know it's not. Las Vegas used the top pick in the draft on Mendoza to be the franchise quarterback, and if he's the third-stringer, the optics of that are bad. The sky would feel like it's falling. "We drafted another bust" would be the sentiment.

But just read what Myers had to say when explaining why this could be the reality. And it's not as simple as Mendoza simply being the third-best quarterback on the roster.

“Realistically, Week 1, when the Raiders host Miami, he could end up being the third quarterback. I know the Raider Nation is going to say, 'No, wait, what? That's impossible.' But he could be," Myers argued. "The reason being is, what if Kirk Cousins happens to get hit and they buzz from upstairs and say, 'Hey, put him in the blue tent, go check him out real quick,' or 'Go get him in the concussion protocol,' and Fernando is the backup? How hard is it going to be to take that dude off the field once he's on? Because once he's on, it's on. So they may even slow-play it a little bit more than Raider Nation is going to want. He could realistically start the season as the third quarterback, not even the backup quarterback, just because they don't want to have to force him into action yet. Because once he hits that field, it's very difficult to take him off.”

That is a pretty compelling argument. You can't just put the toothpaste back in the tube once he hits the field. Taking Mendoza off the field or putting Cousins back under center in his place would be effectively benching him. And you can't have that so early on.

Most of Raider Nation may argue that Mendoza getting on the field early and playing isn't so bad. That trial by fire can be a great teacher for a young player. But the fact of the matter is that the rest of the roster may not be ready to support him that early in the season.

Las Vegas has an incredibly difficult schedule, and Mendoza could lose his confidence or build bad habits if the situation he walks into is less than desirable. So, making Mendoza the third-stringer, at least in the early going, may actually be a way of protecting him or not hurting his development.

No, that is not what Raiders fans want to hear. But it is entirely possible that the front office and coaching staff see it this way, too. And Mendoza could easily still start the year under center after winning the job in the preseason. But don't count this possibility out, either.