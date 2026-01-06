Raiders request to interview fans' dream candidate to replace Pete Carroll

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by general manager John Spytek and minority owner Tom Brady, will be hard at work in the coming weeks as they seek head coach Pete Carroll's replacement. With the NFL playoffs about to begin, things will be hectic, but the Raiders just need to stay in their own lane.

Restrictions are a real thing, however, and Las Vegas is unable to interview any potential candidates who are still employed by teams playing in the postseason this weekend. They are, however, allowed to kick the tires on coaches from teams who are out of the playoffs or have a first-round bye.

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was Las Vegas' first interview request made public on Tuesday, which underwhelmed the fan base. But a dream candidate for Raider Nation may be next on the list for Spytek and Brady.

Raiders request to interview Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has received an interview request from Las Vegas. He'll be a hot commodity, as the New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons all requested to interview Kubiak as well.

Kubiak, according to Breer, is focusing on the Seahawks' playoff run, as they are the frontrunners in the NFC as the No. 1 seed. He will reportedly take the next few days to decide, but he can interview with the Raiders, at least virtually, as soon as January 7.

Bleacher Report recently matched Kubiak to Las Vegas, which Raider Nation loved. He seems to be the apple of the fan base's eye at this juncture, similar to Ben Johnson last year, although not nearly the same magnitude in terms of the market for him.

Seattle's offense has been a revelation this season. Not only is their bottom line of 28.4 points per game a huge accomplishment and a selling point on Kubiak for a team like the Raiders, but it's how they are getting it done.

The Seahawks have seamlessly blended a run-first offense with an efficient passing attack, as they are third in the NFL in rushing attempts and second in yards per attempt through the air. They've achieved all of this while having just one true superstar, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Kubiak has worked as a quarterbacks coach before, so he would be a good person to have around with a rookie signal-caller. Plus, with high-end talent like Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, fans would salivate thinking about what kind of offense the Raiders could have.

He comes from a coaching family and has countless connections in the industry, so fans could rest assured that he would bring some solid coordinators and assistants to Las Vegas. Who knows, he may even bring back his former signal-caller Derek Carr... as a quarterbacks coach! I kid. But maybe?