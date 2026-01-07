Raiders reunite Fernando Mendoza with college teammates in 4-round mock draft

After months of the draft board moving weekly and fans hoping to be at the top of it, the Las Vegas Raiders have officially, by being so bad during the 2025 NFL season, earned the No. 1 overall pick next April. The Silver and Black are on the clock.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza, at least right now, seems like the obvious choice to be selected first overall. But if the franchise is truly going to be built around him, then let's give him all the help that he needs in our latest four-round mock draft. We'll even throw in some of his old friends, too.

Raiders give Fernando Mendoza all the toys he needs in 4-round mock

Round 1, Pick No. 1: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Mendoza, like every young quarterback, will need support. The Raiders should bolster the offensive line during free agency to protect him and beef up the defense so that they can play complementary football and not put so much pressure on him. Mendoza is absolutely the pick right now.

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Sarratt had success at every level of college football that he played, most recently, as Mendoza's No. 1 receiver at Indiana. He caught 55 passes for 727 yards and a Big Ten-leading 13 touchdowns in 2025. At 6-foot-2, he is a versatile receiver, and Sarratt has drawn comparisons to Keenan Allen.

Round 3, Pick No. 67: Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Miller is a monster at 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds. The Raiders will have a competition at the right tackle spot in training camp, and this year proved that they didn't have enough depth at offensive tackle. Miller is a high-end backup, at worst, who could help protect Mendoza and spring Ashton Jeanty.

Round 4, Pick No. 102: Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Bisontis, who is also 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, is a mean, bruising guard prospect who could compete for a starting job right away, especially if the new regime wants Jackson Powers-Johnson back at center. He'll need to grow as a run blocker, but Bisontis can be a long-time NFL starter.

Round 4, Pick No. 117: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

A strong run game is a rookie quarterback's best friend, and Jeanty needs a long-term complement. Singleton could be exactly that. At 6-feet, he's an incredible short-yardage back, has 45 college rushing touchdowns, including 25 in the last two years, and is a more-than-capable receiver.

Round 4, Pick No. 134: Pat Coogan, C, Indiana

Coogan, Mendoza's center for the Hoosiers, was the MVP of the Rose Bowl. Not only has he helped keep Mendoza upright, but he has been the ringleader for an Indiana rushing attack that ranked atop the Big Ten and second in all power conferences. Coogan is gritty, experienced, and an absolute dog.