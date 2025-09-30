Raiders rookie just proved why he could save the defense in Week 5

The Las Vegas Raiders had several major battles in training camp as new head coach Pete Carroll preached competition. While the one at right guard between Alex Cappa and Jackson Powers-Johnson made plenty of headlines, Raider Nation was also concerned about the cornerback position.

Carroll and John Spytek drafted Darien Porter in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft as a project, but it seemed like he was going to be thrust into a starting role sooner than he was ready for. This worried the fan base, as they clamored for a veteran addition all offseason.

Ultimately, Eric Stokes and Kyu Blu Kelly won out on the outside, and Porter played seldom in the first two weeks of the season. Unfortunately, Stokes went down with an injury in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears and did not return, putting his status for next week in jeopardy.

Darien Porter could save Raiders defense in Week 5 vs. Colts

Without Stokes, who has been the team's No. 1 cornerback this season, many felt that the defense was doomed. Carroll spoke to the media and provided some optimism about Stokes' injury, but it is still concerning with the 3-1 Indianapolis Colts and their stellar offense on the horizon in Week 5.

"Eric sprained his knee a little bit and was back up running," Carroll said. "[He] thought he could go, and then they decided not [to put him back in]."

Luckily, Porter has been rotating in a bit more over the last two weeks, and the rookie who was once counted out as a contributor this year may be the one who saves the team's defense in Week 5. If Stokes is out or limited in some capacity, the team can rest assured that Porter is up to the task.

Porter has played 33 defensive snaps over the last two weeks, and his Pro Football Focus grade of 75.7 is the third-highest on the Raiders' defense. He also has above-average marks with a 76.0 tackling score, a 74.4 coverage grade and a 69.1 rating against the run.

In 16 pass-coverage snaps, the rookie has only been targeted a single time, and the pass fell incomplete. This means he is allowing just a 39.6 opposing quarterback rating when targeted, and he has two tackles and a run stop to his name as well.

Things certainly won't be any easier against the Colts' solid set of pass-catchers, as Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell have all performed well this year, and the unit may get Alec Pierce back from injury in Week 5.

But Raiders fans should feel confident in Porter heading into the matchup, in whatever capacity he plays in. Whether it's his first start, a rotational role or he's relegated back to special teams, the young player has proven that he is ahead of schedule in his development and is ready for more.

