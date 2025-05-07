Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty is already the favorite for coveted NFL award

New general manager John Spytek did an incredible job throwing teams off the scent in the 2025 NFL Draft. A series of veteran moves by the first-time decision-maker allowed the Las Vegas Raiders to land Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty with the No. 6 overall pick.

Not only was Jeanty one of the best prospects in the class, but he plays a position that the Raiders desperately needed to improve at this offseason. The team brought in veteran Raheem Mostert in free agency, but he alone was not going to fill the void in Las Vegas.

Jeanty should immediately be the featured back for the Silver and Black, and new head coach Pete Carroll loves to run the football. This could lead to a highly productive season for the young player in just his first NFL campaign.

Raiders rookie RB Ashton Jeanty is the Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite

While a vastly improved rushing attack would do wonders for the Raiders' offense, it could also push Jeanty into stardom early in his career. Personal accolades are part of the narrative for any elite player in the NFL, and Las Vegas' rookie running back is already the frontrunner for a major honor.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Jeanty is the betting favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award. His odds are better than the Titans' Cam Ward or the Jaguars' Travis Hunter.

A running back has not won the award since 2018 when Saquon Barkley brought it home for the New York Giants. Coincidentally, Jeanty's sixth overall selection in this year's draft was the highest a running back has gone since Barkley went second overall in 2018.

Related: Raiders' All-Pro wastes no time making big sacrifice for Ashton Jeanty

The Raiders have only had two players win the Rookie of the Year Award in franchise history, the most recent being Charles Woodson in 1998. Marcus Allen is the only player to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, which he accomplished in 1982.

Fellow Las Vegas rookies Jack Bech, Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Tommy Mellott are all on the list of players who could win the award as well. However, each of these players has very long-shot odds to do so.

Winning this award would be an incredible honor for Jeanty, and it could make up for the sting that Raider Nation still feels for Brock Bowers falling short last season. However, if Jeanty can revitalize the team's rushing attack and help Las Vegas win several more games, then that would be an impressive rookie season, award or not.