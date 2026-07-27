Raiders rookie Treydan Stukes has the perfect skill set to start right away

The Las Vegas Raiders addressed the secondary in a major way during the 2026 NFL Draft. All told, they selected four defensive backs -- two safeties and two cornerbacks -- to help build the back end of the defense that struggled for most of the 2025 NFL season.

Arizona's Treydan Stukes was the first defensive back selected by John Spytek in this year's draft. Stukes was a favorite of the Raiders' scouting department, especially after his interview at the NFL Combine blew them away.

During the first episode of this season's Behind the Shield, Stukes was called the best combine interview that many of Las Vegas' executives had ever had. Stukes' intelligence and veteran presence make him an intriguing prospect for the Raiders, and it could lead to him starting right away.

Stukes will be 25 years old heading into training camp, and he played all over the field for Arizona in 2025. He snagged four interceptions and has a knack for understanding passing concepts. Mix that in with 4.33 speed and great athleticism, and he is a player who could have a huge impact in year one.

Treydan Stukes' versatility and processing could make him instant starter for Raiders

The former Wildcat played slot cornerback and free safety his final year in college. According to PFF, he played 300 snaps in the slot, 197 in the box, and 19 as a pure free safety, but he dropped back as a centerfielder more often than this number indicates. His intelligence at all three spots shines on film.

On this play against Colorado, Stukes is playing in the slot. Wildcats are running cover 3, and he has the curl flat responsibilities, meaning he covers any flat routes or quick curls in his area.

Since no receivers are coming into his area, Stukes decides to freelance. He flips his hips and goes to help an over route that has beaten one of his teammates. This move makes the quarterback hold the football and make a play with his feet.

His interception against BYU this past season was special, and it highlights his elite route recognition. The Wildcats are playing cover 4 with Stukes inside at the slot position once again. BYU is running an out route with their slot receiver.

Stukes does a great job recognizing the concept and keeping his eyes on the quarterback. He freelances again here and sticks with the out route and gets his head around late, making the interception.

Of course, Stukes has pure speed and athleticism in coverage as well, which you can't teach. This interception vs Arizona State puts it on full display. Stukes is lined up at safety and stays over the top of the post route, Mossing the wide receiver for an interception.

Stukes is an older prospect, but his mental processing is advanced as a result, which will allow him to see the field right away. Hopefully, his playing leads to takeaways that have been missing from this Raiders defense the past few seasons.