The Las Vegas Raiders have put a premimum on adding players of high character under new general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders landed such a prospect in Jack Bech, a wide receiver from TCU. He also happens to be a great football player, as he recorded 62 catches for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior season for the Horned Frogs.

Bech comes to Las Vegas with incredible talent and disposition, which should make him an asset for the Silver and Black early in his career. Quarterback Geno Smith will need him to step up as a rookie, given the thin wide receiver room the team currently has.

Raiders rookie WR reflects on 'surreal' opportunity with Pete Carroll

Rookie minicamp is already over, and OTAs begin on May 19, so things are moving fast for the Raiders' newest crop of players. Bech, however, is taking things in stride and has an appreciation of where he landed.

“Yeah, man, super surreal,” Bech told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Since I was a little kid, my dream has always been to play in the NFL. So, to be able to come to the Raiders, coach Pete Carroll, coach Chip Kelly, (wide receivers) coach Chris Beatty, all these masterminds have been in the game for so long, it’s going to be a great opportunity.”

Carroll is obviously a legend in NFL coaching circles, as his back-to-back trips to the Super Bowl in the 2013 and 2014 seasons established him among the greats. However, as Bech pointed out, he is not the only bright mind on the Raiders' staff.

Coach Kelly has been given a new life in professional football with the Raiders after a solid stint with the Eagles and several impressive stops in college. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator for a loaded Ohio State offense that won the National Championship last season.

Beatty is an underrated coach in Las Vegas, and he has worked with some of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. In recent years, Keenan Allen has been joined at the hip with him, and a reunion with the Silver and Black would not be unheard of.

Bech has an assortment of riches to learn from, and it should pay dividends early in his NFL career. Whether he takes advice from established players like Brock Bowers and Jakobi Meyers, legendary coaches like Carroll, Kelly or Beatty, or even minority owner Tom Brady, the young wideout cannot go wrong.