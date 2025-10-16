Raiders' safety room could soon be getting much-needed reinforcements

The Las Vegas Raiders had their best all-around performance of the season in Week 6, as they beat the Tennessee Titans 20-10 to improve to 2-4. The defense was the catalyst for the victory, as they allowed a season-low in points scored and total yards allowed, while recording season-highs in sacks and takeaways.

There were plenty of positives to walk away with, as they received contributions from a multitude of players. The defensive line and linebackers looked great, while the secondary also turned in a strong performance.

There is one player, however, whose poor performances continue to weigh the team down, and it was no different on Sunday against the Titans. Fortunately, it seems like the Raiders could have a reinforcement on the way soon.

Raiders safety room is due for an upgrade with Lonnie Johnson Jr. nearing return

Isaiah Pola-Mao has, arguably, been the worst safety in the entire NFL in 2025. Despite playing the sixth most snaps in the league at the position, his 31.1 Pro Football Focus grade ranks 135th out of 138 safeties. His struggles continued on Sunday, as he allowed Tennessee's lone touchdown.

While he had some success as a box safety in 2024, he has shown that he is incapable of playing free safety. It has been clear that the Raiders need an upgrade at the position, and one may be on the way, according to Pete Carroll's comments at his press conference on Monday.

"Lonnie (Johnson Jr.) has been battling. He's trying to get back now and, so, kind of the same format of this week coming up and the next week off. It gives these guys a real chance to guarantee it and maximize their return opportunity," Carroll said. "Lonnie's on the field running and it's just a matter of this week, next week kind of thing."

Johnson suffered a broken fibula during the Raiders' mock game at Allegiant Stadium before the preseason. He had played well throughout the offseason and was expected to be a major asset for the secondary as the third safety. Unfortunately, he had to be placed on IR, and he has not played yet this season. But Carroll's words provide some optimism about him returning soon.

Pola-Mao has been a disaster in Las Vegas this season; however, he is one of three Raiders, along with Devin White and Jeremy Chinn, to play all 382 defensive snaps this year. Aside from Chinn, there are three other safeties -- Tristin McCollum, Chris Smith II and Terrell Edmunds, who was elevated from the practice squad in Week 1 -- who have taken a snap for Las Vegas this year.

The coaching staff has already shown they don't have much confidence in the trio, who have combined to play just 19 defensive snaps this year. While the Raiders have not looked to the free agent market to address the need, Johnson Jr.'s return would be massive for the secondary.

Johnson Jr., who has plenty of experience at free safety, could help Las Vegas move Pola-Mao, who has been their worst defender, out of the starting lineup. At the very least, it would limit his reps as a true free safety, as the team could employ Pola-Mao more in the box, knowing Johnson Jr. is behind him.