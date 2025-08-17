Raiders say bye to fan favorites in updated 53-man roster prediction

The Las Vegas Raiders put together another inconsistent showing against the San Francisco 49ers in their second preseason game ahead of the 2025 NFL season. While the team certainly improved, they left plenty to be desired in their narrow 22-19 loss.

Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek will likely continue to make adjustments to the roster throughout the season, but after the second preseason tilt, we updated our 53-man roster prediction for the Raiders, which includes cutting a handful of fan favorites.

Raiders' 53-man roster prediction after first preseason game

Offense

Quarterback (3): Geno Smith, Aidan O'Connell, Cam Miller

O'Connell did not necessarily play well enough to solidify himself as the backup; it was more that Miller regressed a bit in Week 2 of the preseason. Unless they want to look outside the building for quarterback depth, O'Connell may be considered more reliable by the regime right now, and Miller is too valuable to place on waivers.

Running back (4): Ashton Jeanty, Raheem Mostert, Zamir White, Sincere McCormick

Unfortunately, Dylan Laube, a fan favorite, does not make the team in this prediction. This position group could get crazy, as Jeanty is the only player currently locked in. Mostert played well into the third quarter, which was a bit interesting, and McCormick has flashed more than him or White, but seems buried on the depth chart. Carroll could keep any combination of the aforementioned players.

Wide receiver (6): Jakobi Meyers, Tre Tucker, Dont'e Thornton Jr., Jack Bech, Alex Bachman, Tommy Mellott

While the top five guys should be locked into roster spots, Mellott flashed on special teams and caught his first pass against the 49ers. As a sixth-rounder, the team is inclined to keep him off waivers, much like Miller, and Collin Johnson and Raiders legacy Shedrick Jackson did not do enough to keep momentum for a roster spot.

Tight end (3): Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas

These three are pretty locked in, although Thomas had a really rough outing against San Francisco. With other players like Carter Runyon, Qadir Ismail and Albert Okwuegbunam playing well, there could be a surprise battle here in the final weeks of camp.

Offensive line (9): Kolton Miller, Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Jackson Powers-Johnson, DJ Glaze, Alex Cappa, Charles Grant, Caleb Rogers, Laki Tasi

This is the same offensive line group that we predicted last week, with Tasi being the bold addition. Although they play different positions, Tasi will likely battle with Thayer Munford Jr. for the final spot in the room, and if he does not make the 53-man roster, he is well worth a spot on the practice squad.

RELATED: 5 winners and 5 losers from Raiders' narrow preseason loss against 49ers

Defense

Defensive line (10): Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, Adam Butler, Jonah Laulu, Thomas Booker IV, Tyree Wilson, Tonka Hemingway, Zachary Carter, J.J. Pegues, Andre Carter II

With how much versatility this group is showing, it makes no sense to break them up into defensive ends and tackles. Booker flashed once again, and Laulu had a few great plays to make up for his blunders last week. Wilson continues to ascend, and both Pegues and Carter II had quietly dominant performances against the 49ers' offensive line.

Linebacker (5): Elandon Roberts, Germaine Pratt, Devin White, Jamal Adams, Tommy Eichenberg

Amari Gainer is a fan favorite, but he simply cannot get on the field, so it makes no sense to keep him in this projection. Veteran Jaylon Smith put together a good performance on Saturday, so if the team keeps a sixth linebacker, he should be next in line. The five listed, however, seem like locks.

Cornerback (5): Eric Stokes, Darien Porter, Decamerion Richardson, Kyu Blu Kelly, Darnay Holmes

Greedy Vance Jr. misses the cut this week as the team goes heavy at defensive line and adds another safety. Given that the safeties are rotating down to play in the slot, it makes no sense to keep two slot cornerbacks. Look for a veteran addition to this room to help develop the raw outside cornerbacks currently on the roster.

Safety (5): Jeremy Chinn, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Chris Smith II, Thomas Harper, Terrell Edmunds

Pola-Mao was all over the place against the 49ers, but Chinn and Smith both turned in good performances. Edmunds was also solid with the second group, and Harper is an intriguing prospect who sat out last week's practices and Saturday's game for undisclosed reasons. He may have to battle with someone like Trey Taylor, however, who is making up ground.

Special teams (3): A.J. Cole, Daniel Carlson, Jacob Bobenmoyer

No surprises, once again.

IR (2): Leki Fotu, Lonnie Johnson Jr.

More Raiders news and analysis