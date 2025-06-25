Raiders score cheap win over Broncos months before 2025 season begins

The Las Vegas Raiders had a rough go of things during the 2024 NFL season. Not only did they win just four games compared to 13 losses, but they put the fan base through something no member of Raider Nation should have to go through: watching their team get swept by the Denver Broncos.

It took the Broncos four years, but they finally beat the Raiders for the first time since relocating to Las Vegas, and unfortunately, neither game was particularly competitive. These embarrassing losses, among others, however, allowed the Raiders to hit a hard reset this offseason and finally improve.

With months until the 2025 NFL season begins, any sort of comparison between two teams is mere speculation. However, history would indicate that a 10-win playoff team from the previous season would be held in higher regard than their four-win counterpart who had the No. 6 pick in the draft.

Raiders earn higher rating than Broncos in Madden Beta release

The omniscient creators of Madden 26, however, appear to think differently. Earlier this week, EA Sports, producers of the famous video game, reportedly leaked the beta team ratings for the latest version of the game.

Las Vegas earned an overall team rating of 81, whereas the Broncos came in at just a 79 overall, tied for the fourth-worst mark in the NFL. While this may ultimately mean nothing, it is exactly the kind of cheap offseason victory that will keep fans excited for the upcoming season.

New head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Geno Smith are two obvious things for Raider Nation to get excited about, but the team's improvements run even deeper. The rushing attack should be completely revitalized with Ashton Jeanty and the offensive line has far more depth than last season.

While the wide receiver room is devoid of a true No. 1 target, there are plenty of young pieces to be excited about. Oh, and First-Team All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers is back in the mix this year with a better quarterback throwing him the ball and a better offensive coordinator calling plays.

The defense may look a bit different in Las Vegas this season, but the team added several key free agents on that side of the ball. The defensive line should be healthier in 2025 as well, and this unit can be one of the best in the league when all systems are go.

Perhaps it is the spirit of John Madden himself who is responsible for the Raiders landing ahead of their AFC West foe in these ratings. It could also be possible that Las Vegas' dramatic changes from the offseason are starting to catch peoples' attention.