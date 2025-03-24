The Las Vegas Raiders have not been as aggressive this offseason as many would have liked, but new general manager John Spytek has made a series of moves that will benefit the franchise in the long run.

Instead of overpaying for players in what was a weak free agency class, Spytek remained pat and re-signed several key cogs on the defensive line like Adam Butler and Malcolm Koonce. He also chose to sign high-value free agents like Raheem Mostert, Jeremy Chinn and Elandon Roberts, all of whom are solid NFL starters but have cheap price tags.

Oh, and the team extended Maxx Crosby and traded for Geno Smith, who is a high-end starting quarterback in this league. The two biggest storylines for the Raiders heading into the offseason were Crosby's contract situation and how the team planned to address the quarterback position.

Spytek solved both of these issues for the team and still has nine draft selections at his disposal next month. Chad Reuter of NFL.com recently released a new mock draft in which the team drafted three skill position players in the first three rounds.

Raiders select trio of skill position players in latest NFL mock draft

Jeanty is arguably the best overall prospect in this year's draft class, but the positional value of running backs could allow him to fall to No. 6. Last season for Boise State, he ran for a historic 2,601 yards and 29 touchdowns, which earned him the second-most votes for the Heisman Trophy. The Raiders will need more than just Raheem Mostert to turn around a rushing attack that finished dead last in the league in 2024, and Jeanty is one of the best running back prospects in recent memory. It's hard to imagine that Pete Carroll will not pound the table for him if he is still available.

Amos had a tremendous senior season at Ole Miss after spending the majority of his career at Alabama and Louisiana. At 6-foot-1, 190 pounds, he fits the prototype of a Pete Carroll, Legion of Boom-type defensive back. He displayed his tremendous athleticism at the NFL combine last month and the Raiders need another cornerback after losing Nate Hobbs this offseason. Amos grew in terms of making plays on the ball last season, and would be an excellent addition to the Las Vegas secondary.

Milroe is a polarizing prospect, but in the third round, he should be a no-brainer. Geno Smith will be 35 years old next season, which means that he will not play forever, and the team will need a succession plan. No player in the draft has athletic traits like Milroe does, and his inaccuracy issues can be mitigated by spending two years on the bench learning from Smith and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. While Aidan O'Connell is a fine backup, Milroe has far more upside and could even be used early in his career in certain packages.

Las Vegas lost Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo this offseason, which means the team has a severe need for the position. Jamon Dumas-Johnson had an excellent career at both Georgia and Kentucky, putting together an impressive collection of statistics and winning two National Championships. Dumas-Johnson is incredibly athletic and fits the mold of a Pete Carroll linebacker, as his measurables are nearly identical to Bobby Wagner's and K.J. Britt's.