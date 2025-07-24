Raiders send shockwaves around NFL with bombshell Christian Wilkins release

The Las Vegas Raiders and their fan base have been worried about the fate of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins all offseason. Former general manager Tom Telesco signed him to a $110 million deal last offseason, but he only played in five games for the team in 2024.

Wilkins has also yet to participate in the team's offseason program, as he suffered a setback in his recovery process. Wilkins was the only player on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list for training camp, but he was seemingly out of his boot and trending in the right direction.

Things came to a screeching halt on Thursday evening, however, when the Raiders released Wilkins in a stunning move. What sent shockwaves throughout the NFL was that not only did Las Vegas part ways with the veteran defender, but they voided the rest of the guaranteed money on his contract.

With the Raiders voiding the remaining $35.2 million of guaranteed money left on Christian Wilkins contract last month, and Wilkins filing a grievance with the NFLPA today, this is a situation that is far from over. https://t.co/L2lJdt0KUz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2025

Raiders release Christian Wilkins, void his guaranteed money

As ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter noted, Wilkins will be filing a grievance with the NFL Players' Association, and this dispute is likely to be far from over. It is unknown exactly what could have caused this sudden divorce, but things may have gotten ugly between the two sides.

Wilkins was a productive player for the Silver and Black when he did suit up, as he recorded 2.0 sacks and 17 tackles, including two for a loss, in just over four total games with the team. However, just a little over a year after signing, his time in Las Vegas is done.

RELATED: Raiders fans are now cautiously optimistic after Christian Wilkins video surfaces

Plenty more details will be pouring out of both the facility and Wilkins' team over the next few days, but for now, Raider Nation is left in a tricky situation. The increased cap space will be a benefit, but fans never got to see the defensive line in full force with Wilkins alongside Maxx Crosby.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, there had been an ongoing saga between Wilkins and the new regime in Las Vegas. The basis of this disagreement had been a dispute between how best to go forward with the rehab of his foot.

Now, the team could add a veteran player to supplement Adam Butler, Leki Fotu, Jonah Laulu and Zachary Carter. There is now a clearer course to playing time for rookies Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues as well.

More Raiders news