Raiders set for pre-draft visit with polarizing LSU prospect

The Las Vegas Raiders have kept their plans with the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft close to the vest. While there will be no shortage of great players available when the team is on the clock, fans and analysts have mixed opinions about certain prospects and their value early in the first round.

While some argue that taking the best player available is always a good move, others would indicate that taking someone who plays a premier position like quarterback, defensive end or offensive tackle may provide more long-term benefits for the franchise.

However, not every offensive tackle is created equally. In fact, the Raiders are hosting one of the top players at the position, but people are beginning to doubt if he is worthy of a top-10 pick for one specific reason.

LSU OT Will Campbell will visit with the Las Vegas Raiders

On Wednesday, ESPN's Jordan Reid reported that LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell will be visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders sometime late this week.

At one point, Campbell was considered head and shoulders above the other players in the class at his position, but his arms measured at over an inch shorter than the average for an NFL offensive tackle. This gave plenty of teams pause, and it is hurting his draft stock.

Campbell responded to those doubting his abilities at LSU's Pro Day on Wednesday, and he seems to think that these measurements are all semantics.

LSU OT Will Campbell on people scrutinizing his arm length: "For two years, nobody had any measurements on me, and nobody said anything about my play. So now, all of a sudden, arm length decides if I’m a good player or not? I think it’s BS." pic.twitter.com/Pmpz8YQEde — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 26, 2025

Many think that Campbell, due to his arm length, should transition inside and become a guard, which would make him less of a coveted prospect.

From the Raiders' perspective, this could actually increase their interest in him because the team has two solid starting tackles but could use a bit of help on the interior. Guard is not a position typically selected in the top 10, let alone near the top 5, but he could be an option for Las Vegas if the franchise trades back.

There is no doubting Campbell's ability on the field, as the monstrous 6-foot-6, 323-pound prospect gave up only four sacks in his entire college career. He also earned a 72.2 overall grade from PFF last season for the Tigers, and one of his best performances was against Ole Miss, who had a loaded defensive line.

Nothing is imminent, but the new regime definitely likes Will Campbell. However, general manager John Spytek and head coach Pete Carroll are going to block out the noise and make a decision that is best for the franchise, not one that appeases the media or fan base.