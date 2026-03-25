Raiders set to hold a visit with former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris

The Las Vegas Raiders have addressed many of their needs during the first wave of free agency. The team still has several holes to fill, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, where they need a quarterback, a No. 1 wide receiver, a backup running back, and competition across the offensive line.

Of course, everyone expects the franchise to address the quarterback position by selecting Fernando Mendoza No. 1 overall in the 2026 NFL Draft. But the remaining nine draft picks will likely play a major role in filling most of their other remaining holes.

Las Vegas does, however, have $24.4 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, about half of which will be allocated to the rookie class. But NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that the front office will host veteran running back Najee Harris for a visit, who could be a nice complement to Ashton Jeanty.

Former Pro Bowler Najee Harris set to meet with Raiders brass

Harris had a great start to his NFL career, as in four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he recorded 4,312 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns on 1,097 carries, while adding 1,149 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 180 receptions.

He earned Pro Bowl honors as a rookie in 2021 and broke the 1,000-yard threshold in each of his four seasons with the franchise. After joining the Los Angeles Chargers on a one-year deal last offseason, he missed much of training camp and was largely relegated to a backup role.

In limited opportunities before tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 3, Harris was fairly productive, recording 61 rushing yards on 15 carries and 25 receiving yards on three receptions. While the injury was just six months ago, Rapoport did note that Harris is already allowing teams to check his health.

"Six months after tearing his Achilles, Najee Harris is doing visits and offering a health check."

Whether Harris, who is a Bay Area native, joins the Raiders will almost certainly come down to how far along in his recovery he is and if the team is confident that he will be ready for Week 1. After missing nearly all of 2025, he would come cheap, as Spotrac lists his market value at one year, $2.9 million.

Bringing the veteran on board would not necessarily prevent Las Vegas from drafting a running back in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, if he is healthy, it would make the position much less of a need; one that they could put off until the much later rounds, or perhaps to the undrafted market.

Now, the Seattle Seahawks, who are also hosting him on a visit, could swoop in and sign him. But either way, the contract Harris would receive would likely be so minuscule that it would be easy to part ways with him if they do sign him and draft a running back who outperforms him in training camp.

The one-time Pro Bowler does have some loose ties to the Raiders' coaching staff and front office. Vice president of player personnel Brandon Hunt served as the Steelers' pro scouting coordinator when Harris was drafted and over the first two years of his career.

New quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan held the same role in Pittsburgh over the first three years of Harris' career before becoming the senior offensive assistant in his final year there. Wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni held the same title with the Steelers in the running back's final year there.

Of course, it is unlikely that Hunt played a role in his selection, or that Sullivan and Azzanni spent much time with him. Either way, all three are likely able to serve as character witnesses that could influence Las Vegas' brass to bring him on board or not.