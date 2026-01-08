Raiders set to interview HC candidate near the top of every team's list

The Las Vegas Raiders made the move that the entire NFL world saw coming one day after the 2025 NFL season, as they fired Pete Carroll. The oldest head coach in NFL history lasted just one year, finishing with a 3-14 record. His .176 win percentage is the worst of any Raiders coach in 60+ years.

Las Vegas' front office showed that they don't believe Carroll was the right coach to develop a rookie quarterback, which many expect them to select with the No. 1 overall pick. The opportunity to choose their own quarterback will likely entice many of the candidates available.

Reports have indicated that the Raiders interviewed Davis Webb on Wednesday, with Matt Nagy and Vance Joseph set to interview on Thursday and Klint Kubiak on Friday. There is a third candidate that the front office will meet with on Thursday, and he is one of the most coveted in this year's cycle.

Raiders set to hold an interview with former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski

Las Vegas wasted no time getting its coaching search underway, as it will hold several meetings within days of firing Carroll. Based on the first four candidates, the front office seems not to have a preference as to whether they want a first-time head coach or one with previous experience.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer revealed that there is a third former head coach, who was fired on Monday, who will interview with the Raiders on Thursday.

"The Raiders are interviewing Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Broncos DC Vance Joseph for their head coaching job [Thursday], per sources," Breer wrote. "Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak interviews tomorrow. Vegas met with Broncos QB coach/PGC Davis Webb yesterday."

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

Las Vegas has shown that it is prepared to conduct an extensive search, as Stefanski is the fifth head coach linked to an interview over a three-day period. It appears as if the front office may be doing intel initially on some of the top names available before potentially trimming their list.

The coaching market will reportedly move slowly this year, which would be great for the Raiders as they look to weigh their options. This is one of the most important decisions the franchise has had to make in quite some time.

Stefanski was fired from his gig leading the Cleveland Browns after six seasons. The team was just 45-56 during his tenure, including a 5-12 mark in 2025. He did lead them to two postseason appearances, as well as their first postseason victory since returning as a franchise in 1999.

He earned Coach of the Year honors in each of those two seasons. More importantly, Stefanski has proven that he can lead a winner if given the right pieces. Ultimately, it is unknown which coach is Las Vegas' preferred target.

Fans should be optimistic, however, to see them leaving no stone unturned after zeroing in on Ben Johnson last offseason and having to settle for Carroll once their top option joined the Chicago Bears.

Stefanski is one of the most coveted coaches this cycle, and the Raiders' front office is smartly meeting with him early in the process.