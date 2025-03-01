Raiders shopping former high draft pick after Brock Bowers' historic rookie year

It wasn't that long ago when Michael Mayer was viewed as a lock first-round pick coming out of Notre Dame. He set all of the school's receiving records for the tight end position and was viewed as a can't-miss prospect. In fact, it sure seemed like he was a lock top-15 pick after back-to-back 800-yard seasons in South Bend.

However, Mayer had a very pedestrian combine performance and fell to the second round. His 4.70 40-yard dash at only 249 pounds isn't what you would like to see for a top-flight tight end.

The Raiders stopped his fall early in Round 2 and the expectation was that he would be their starting tight end for the next decade. Unfortunately, his Raiders career might be over after just two years and 48 receptions.

Raiders reportedly put TE Michael Mayer on the trade block

Mayer played well in the second half of his rookie season and showed real signs of promise. However, after the Raiders selected Brock Bowers in Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft, Mayer fell down the depth chart and had little to no impact last season. He missed a significant chunk of the season for personal reasons but only tallied 156 yards in Year 2. The Raiders were hoping that Bowers and Mayer could play together and be the next great 1-2 punch at the tight end position, but that never materialized.

With a new general manager and head coach in place, it sure seems like Mayer could be on the move. According to Tashan Reed of The Athletic, "the Raiders have had discussions with teams who have interested" in Mayer.

The Raiders need more draft capital, and trading Mayer would help them do that. They won't give him away, considering he is only 23 and still has two more years left on his rookie contract. But expecting them to get anything more than a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft seems unrealistic.

There should be plenty of teams interested in Mayer, who has improved as a blocker and is a reliable receiver. But with the 2025 NFL Draft being a stronger tight end class, it could push down the cost of a trade. Expect teams like the Chargers, Cowboys, Patriots, and Colts to show interest in Mayer as they have immediate needs at the tight end position.

At this point, it seems like a given that the Raiders will move on from Mayer as Pete Carroll and Chip Kelly redesign the offense. They will likely be searching for a bigger and better blocking tight end to pair with Bowers, who was the most productive rookie tight end in NFL history in 2024. It's an unfortunate end for Mayer, who had a lot of promise coming out of Notre Dame. But such is life in the NFL.

More Raiders news and analysis