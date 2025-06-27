Raiders should hone in on surprising trade target as Christian Wilkins insurance

By the time the news surfaced, it was ultimately not surprising that Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins was spotted earlier this week with a walking boot. It was on the same injured foot that cost him all but five games last season, but it was still a jarring realization about his status for training camp, and maybe, the 2025 season.

The extent to which the Raiders explore or actually add a defensive tackle in the coming weeks will say it all about where their biggest free agent signing from 2024 is health-wise. In an optimistic world, they have the defensive line depth to cover Wilkins' potential absence if it'll only be a few games.

That said, it won't hurt to have some free agent or trade options on the radar to prepare for whatever scenario comes. Behind the scenes, the Raiders' brass surely knows more about Wilkins' recovery than they're letting the public know. So, some level of groundwork is presumably being done and the recent photo of Wilkins in a walking boot should not have shocked anyone in the building.

Surprising candidate to replace Christian Wilkins should be on the Raiders' radar

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently put together a post-minicamp list of top NFL trade candidates. In the honorable mention category, and of particular possible interest to the Raiders, is Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle David Onyemata.

The nine-year veteran Onyemata has spent the last two seasons with the Falcons, starting 30 games with 95 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks over that span. He spent the first seven years of his career with the New Orleans Saints, and Pro Football Focus graded him out as a top-10 defensive tackle in 2020, 2021 and 2023. .

While he dropped to No. 38 last season, he can line up all across a defensive front, but his deployment pattern in correlation with those high marks from PFF clearly show he's best-suited to playing on the interior.

Of course, it takes two to tango in trade talks. After parting ways with long-time stalwart Grady Jarrett this offseason, the Falcons are not in rebuild mode and they don't seem inclined to part with another veteran defensive tackle before the season starts. Morgan Fox was the only offseason addition to the interior defensive line.

Las Vegas does have a handful of young defensive tackles like Jonah Laulu and Zachary Carter, as well as mid-round rookies Tonka Hemingway and J.J. Pegues.

However, there's one way for the Raiders to unequivocally find out if Onyemata is available. As contingency plans for Wilkins' potential, or likely, absence are being formed, a call to Falcons' general manager Terry Fontenot seems to be an easy order.