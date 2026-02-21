Raiders should monitor price of 1,000-yard WR to pair with young weapons

The Las Vegas Raiders have plenty of needs this offseason, but setting Fernando Mendoza up for success figures to be the top priority. The team's offense was the worst in the league in 2025, ranking last in scoring and total yards en route to a 3-14 record. That's hard for a rookie to overcome.

But attaining the top pick helped the Raiders acquire their top head coaching candidate, Klint Kubiak, and, presumably, the top quarterback in this year's rookie class, Mendoza. That pairing, if they can get the proper talent around them, could transform the franchise.

While there are solid pieces in place on offense, there are far more holes, and John Spytek will have his hands full as he looks to set up Mendoza for an immediate impact. Las Vegas could use free agency to target New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson for the right price.

Raiders could look to target Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency

The Raiders had one of the NFL's worst wide receiver rooms in 2025, as the unit suffered mightily from trading Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers over the past two seasons. Tre Tucker led the group with 696 receiving yards, with no other wideout recording more than 224 receiving yards.

Las Vegas will look to add talent to the unit this offseason, as Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr. are the only wide receivers under contract for 2026. They could turn to Robinson, who is coming off a breakout year that saw him finish with 1,014 receiving yards and 4 scores on 92 receptions.

While Robinson doesn't have a connection to the Raiders' new coaching staff, he could be a perfect complementary piece to Tucker and superstar tight end Brock Bowers. He mostly lined up in the slot in 2025, an area on the field where Las Vegas could use an upgrade.

RELATED: Raiders' missing piece in run game is staring John Spytek in the face in FA

Furthermore, the free agent wideout turned just 25 last month and could presumably grow with a young Raiders offense that should feature Mendoza, Bowers, Tucker, Ashton Jeanty, Michael Mayer, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton Jr.

Robinson has also improved each year of his career, and, at such a young age, there is no reason to believe that he can't keep growing. Of course, it may ultimately come down to the price tag. Spotrac lists his market value at four years, $70.6 million.

That may be too steep a price for Las Vegas to pay when they have more pressing needs, and could use a deep wide receiver class to address the position. If Robinson is attainable for the right price, however, Spytek would be wise to provide Mendoza with yet another young pass-catching option.