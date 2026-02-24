Raiders should poach pass rusher with Rob Leonard ties from AFC West in FA

NFL free agency is less than a month away, and it will be a pivotal one for Las Vegas Raiders general manager John Spytek. In his second year in the role, the franchise is projected to have close to $100 million in cap space, and he can't sit on his hands like he did a year ago.

Spytek has shared that he prefers to build the team through the draft, but that spending power should lead to several new pieces landing in Las Vegas. Whether Maxx Crosby is ultimately moved or not, it is clear that the team needs talent on the defensive side of the ball, particularly pass-rush help.

Outside of Crosby, who finished with 10.0 sacks, Malcolm Koonce led the team with a paltry 4.5 sacks. Las Vegas should use Rob Leonard's ties to edge rusher Odafe Oweh to steal him from the Los Angeles Chargers on the open market.

Raiders should target Chargers' Odafe Oweh in FA to bolster pass rush

Las Vegas will certainly look to add at least one pass rusher this offseason, as the unit struggled in 2025. Meanwhile, Oweh has recorded 17.5 sacks over the past two seasons, including 7.5 sacks in 12 games in 2025 after being traded to the Chargers, despite playing under 50% of the defensive snaps.

The 31st overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has ties to Raiders new defensive coordinator Rob Leonard, who served as his outside linebackers coach during his second year with the Baltimore Ravens back in 2022.

Of course, that connection should mean that the two are familiar with one another, and, while it is unknown exactly how Leonard's scheme will look in his first year on the job, it should be one that the pass rusher also has at least some peripheral familiarity with.

Klint Kubiak can get more intel on Oweh from Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald, who served as the Ravens' defensive coordinator in 2022 and 2023. If Leonard and Macdonald speak glowingly of the outside linebacker, it could go a long way towards the Raiders targeting him.

Oweh will be just 27 when the season kicks off and is coming off a campaign in which he posted a 73.7 PFF grade. He likely increased his stock with his excellent performance in the Chargers' lone playoff game, recording 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Still, Spotrac has his market value listed at three years, $57.97 million, which should be well within Las Vegas' budget, especially if Crosby is dealt. Of course, that would likely mean the end of Koonce's tenure with the Raiders, as the pass-rushing room would be too crowded for both of them

While Koonce became a fan favorite after a breakout performance in the second half of the 2023 season, where he recorded 8.0 sacks in just nine games, his market value is listed at two years, $19.8 million. That's far too rich for essentially half a season of production.

If Las Vegas can add Oweh, who is far more proven and six months younger, they should jump at the opportunity, even if he will cost $10 million more annually. The focus should be on building in the trenches and adding a proven commodity that has a connection to Leonard to make his life easier.