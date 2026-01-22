Raiders should steer clear of star wide receiver labeled a 'fit' for them

The Las Vegas Raiders are all but guaranteed to select Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft. While that will certainly set the franchise on the right path, they'll need to build the team around the young quarterback to support him as well.

Bolstering the trenches on both sides of the ball is a major priority, and beefing up the defense should be near the top of the to-do list as well. But the Raiders also need a true "X" wide receiver to complement Brock Bowers. Someone who is reliable and can stretch the field.

Finding that player will be easier said than done, as the draft is always a crapshoot to an extent, and that caliber of pass-catchers don't often become available on the open market. Trading for such a player is an option, however, and there are a handful who are unhappy in their current situation.

Raiders should turn a blind eye to being labeled a "fit" for A.J. Brown

One such player is Philadelphia Eagles wideout A.J. Brown, a three-time All-Pro who seems to be at odds with his team and the organization at large. Brown is one of the very best players in the league at his position, and he would be an absolute game-changer for the Raiders if everything clicked.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler asked executives around the NFL to make some bold predictions for the 2026 offseason, and one executive predicted that Brown would be traded to the Buffalo Bills. But other NFL scouts also believe that Las Vegas would also be a good fit for Brown's services.

"Brown's happy-to-be-here quotient in Philly is miserably low. He's a great player, and great players are hard to replace. But the Eagles have never been scared to make a move due to the salary cap implications. The Eagles actually can save $7 million on the cap by trading Brown after June 1.

"And it feels like it's time. Some league execs have felt that way since October."

On the surface, trading for Brown looks like an incredible idea. After all, he's recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and at least seven receiving touchdowns in each of the last four seasons, and the Raiders have both the salary cap space and cash spending need to take on his contract.

Plus, John Spytek has connections with the Eagles' front office, and former Philadelphia executives like Anthony Patch and Brandon Hunt are now in Las Vegas. There is a lot of overlap and familiarity here.

But the Eagles wouldn't trade him for no reason.

Brown has developed a spotty reputation over the years based on several reports that he is not the greatest presence in the locker room. He is also no stranger to stirring things up or speaking ominously to the media, either, just like Davante Adams did with the Raiders for years.

Las Vegas needs a serious talent influx if it wants to make Mendoza's life easier early in his career. But they also have to build a strong culture, and there cannot be any detractors from that. Perhaps Brown's role in the Eagles' dysfunction this season was overblown. Perhaps he played a big part.

In fairness to Brown, he has never done anything wrong. He has no criminal record or any offenses, and Brown is a major mental health advocate. At the very least, the Raiders would need to seriously vet him before thinking about taking him aboard.

Teams like the San Francisco 49ers desperately need a top wideout as well, and his relationship with Mike Vrabel, dating back to their days with the Tennessee Titans, may help him land with the New England Patriots, if he is indeed moved this offseason, as many expect him to be.

Adding Brown into the mix from a pure talent and football perspective would be a dream. It makes a ton of sense. But they should probably steer clear of him unless they feel 100% confident about the kind of teammate that they are bringing into the locker room.