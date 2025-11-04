Raiders should take what they can get for this cornerback at trade deadline

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered what could be the final blow to their season in Week 9 as they suffered a 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They fell to 2-6 on the year, as their game-winning two-point conversion attempt was batted down at the line of scrimmage.

While the team was hoping to compete in 2025, it is clear to anyone watching that their postseason aspirations are all but dead after the deflating loss. Leading up to the trade deadline, Las Vegas should be looking to move veterans to open up playing time for their younger pieces.

The Raiders have stubbornly declined to focus on the future and allow their young players to gain experience. Ashton Jeanty is the only member of their 11-player rookie class who has played at least 50% of the offensive or defensive snaps.

Raiders should lean into youth movement and trade Darnay Holmes

The team has largely failed to embrace a youth movement; however, they did take a step in the right direction on Sunday, as cornerback Darien Porter finally replaced Kyu Blu Kelly in the starting lineup for the first time.

Meanwhile, slot cornerback Greedy Vance Jr. was activated from the practice squad for the first time this season, while veteran Darnay Holmes was inactive for the first time. The Raiders should take things one step further and look to move the latter.

While Jeanty is the only rookie to carve out a consistent role, it appears that Porter will be a part of the starting unit going forward. Las Vegas should fully embrace a youth movement and look to trade Holmes for whatever they are able to get in return.

RELATED: Raiders' Pete Carroll just sent a not-so-subtle message to Chip Kelly

The sixth-year veteran has not been great, recording 12 total tackles in 133 defensive snaps this season. It is unlikely that he would be able to bring a return of anything more than a late Day 3 pick; however, that would be well worth it for the Raiders, as he appears to have fallen out of the rotation.

Las Vegas is unlikely to have many suitors for Holmes, however, the market has shown that there aren't many teams selling this season. The former fourth-round pick would not be a flashy pickup that would excite another fanbase by any means.

He would, however, bring plenty of experience, as he has appeared in 77 games in his career. His experience, combined with the lack of options available, could lead a team in need of a cornerback to bite the bullet and send the Raiders a conditional 7th-round pick for Holmes, which would be worth it.