Raiders should use Jakobi Meyers to fleece AFC contender in a tight window

With each passing day as the November 4 NFL trade deadline approaches, another potential suitor seems to surface for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers has made it clear he'd still like to be moved, despite his formal trade request falling on deaf ears.

The Raiders should be changing their tune on Meyers' trade request amid their poor start to the season. Moving him makes sense all the way around, but that new team must be willing to give him a contract extension. Otherwise, being a mere rental stands to diminish the potential return in a trade.

Unless there is a team that isn't too concerned about the future and is interested in Meyers specifically right now. Then the equation would change, and give general manager John Spytek some leverage he might not have in trade talks with other suitors.

Raiders have a team they could easily fleece in Jakobi Meyers trade

In a fresh batch of trade deadline notes, Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda mentioned Meyers as one of the names to keep an eye on for a team that is clearly in the market for a wide receiver.

"The other name to keep an eye on is Jakobi Meyers, who wants out of Las Vegas and whose name has consistently been linked to the Steelers," Pauline wrote. "Sources tell me there is legitimacy on a Meyers to Pittsburgh deal, though other teams have inquired about the Raiders wideout."

The Steelers have reported interest in multiple wide receivers, and Mike DeFabo of The Athletic recently noted the obvious reason why.

"There’s a feeling inside the Steelers building that they want to do everything in their power to give Rodgers a legitimate chance to make a run this year," DeFabo wrote.

The Steelers are 4-3 after losing to the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, but they are still in the driver's seat in a surprisingly weak AFC North right now. They are also automatically in a win-now window with nearly 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers as their quarterback, and that window may only be this season.

They also haven't won a playoff game since 2016, so the stars are even further aligned for them to do whatever it takes to go all-in at the trade deadline. Mike Tomlin and his team desperately want to get over the hump.

The Steelers stand a notch above other trade deadline buyers due to how all-in they are on this season, and there may not be a wide receiver more obviously available than Meyers. The Raiders should take advantage of that leverage, and getting more than they might be able to get from another team is definitely in play.