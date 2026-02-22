Raiders shouldn't hesitate to hand blank check to game-changing linebacker in FA

The Las Vegas Raiders will be one of the most interesting teams to watch during the 2026 NFL offseason. On the one hand, the hiring of head coach Klint Kubiak indicates that they will prioritize getting the most out of projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza.

But there are also indications, notably Rob Leonard being named defensive coordinator, that, despite the ongoing trade rumors, they are looking to keep Maxx Crosby happy. Of course, just how well they can manage both tasks remains to be seen.

Fortunately, Las Vegas is projected to be armed with nearly $100 million in cap space and 10 draft picks to upgrade the roster. Despite the overwhelming amount of needs, the Raiders should begin free agency by offering a superstar linebacker, Devin Lloyd, whatever it takes to get him to Las Vegas.

Raiders should waste no time making Devin Lloyd a huge FA offer

Las Vegas long struggled to get production out of its linebacker unit. Consider this: They have not had a true linebacker make an All-Pro Team since the early 1980s. The Pro Bowl is much easier for players to reach, right? Not for Raiders linebackers.

Before Denzel Perryman in 2021, you'd have to go all the way back to 1988 to find a Raiders linebacker in the Pro Bowl. Perryman is also the only other Pro Bowler at any defensive position that Crosby has played with during his career, while he has never played with another All-Pro defender.

Las Vegas could address both issues with one move this offseason by signing Devin Lloyd. Despite recording at least 113 tackles in each of his first three seasons, the Jacksonville Jaguars declined Lloyd's fifth-year option last April.

He responded by recording 81 total tackles, six tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits, five interceptions, one fumble recovery, seven passes defended, and one defensive touchdown, despite missing two games. He was a major part of the Jaguars' turnaround during the 2025 NFL season.

Lloyd missed just six tackles on the year and allowed a passer rating of 57.1, while his 89.1 Pro Football Focus grade ranked third out of 88 linebackers. While the Raiders would need even more talent to transform the unit, adding the 2025 All-Pro would be a great start to the offseason.

Leonard will be in his first year as defensive coordinator, and giving him as much talent as possible is pivotal to setting him up for success. Additionally, a big-time signing like Lloyd would show Crosby that the team is serious about turning the defense around and giving him the help that he needs.

Spotrac predicts that it would take a three-year, $60.4 million deal to sign Lloyd in free agency. Las Vegas should not hesitate to offer that price, or an even slightly bigger deal, for a proven talent at linebacker who is just 27. They have both the salary cap means and need to justify such a move.