Raiders shouldn't touch these head coaching candidates with a 10-foot pole

Pete Carroll's Hall of Fame career as a coach was clearly behind him when he joined the Las Vegas Raiders last offseason. As a result of Carroll's, well, lack of results, owner Mark Davis chose to make another change at the top for the fourth time this decade.

This time, Davis has some leverage. With the No. 1 pick, he can entice the next coach and lure them away from their current job. Many names have been suggested, but how about some that the Raiders should avoid? Here's a trio of candidates that Davis and the Raiders should not entertain at all.

3 head coach candidates that the Raiders should not pursue

Kevin Stefanski, former Cleveland Browns HC

Some are advocating for the two-time coach of the year, who was relieved of his duties by the Browns on Monday. As an offensive coordinator, he makes a lot of sense, but as a head coach coming from a dysfunctional organization to Las Vegas, it would be like Josh McDaniels all over again.

Stefanski has had just two winning seasons in six years in Cleveland. Stefanski was part of the higher-ups who gave up on Baker Mayfield and couldn't hit on a quarterback for the next five years, not to mention the massive Deshaun Watson blunder.

While Stefanski is not responsible for the Watson situation, he wasn't exactly able to coach his way out of it and help another quarterback develop. In the 2023 postseason, the Browns were eliminated by the Texans in a 45-14 blowout, and they never recovered from it.

Robert Saleh, DC, San Francisco 49ers

In four seasons as the New York Jets' head coach, Saleh was an unmitigated disaster. This season, however, he has clearly found a role that suits him well in San Francisco. Plus, he's not an offensive guru, which so many are begging for these days.

Saleh's tenure can be summarized by how disappointing Aaron Rodgers' time in New York turned out to be. Whereas Rodgers just took the Pittsburgh Steelers to the playoffs, Saleh left a mess behind him in New York and took a demotion this year.

RELATED: John Spytek sets the record straight on Raiders firing Pete Carroll

While Saleh and the Jets drafted Zach Wilson in 2021 to be the franchise's savior at quarterback, they never developed him, and now Wilson's career is on thin ice. Raider Nation should have apprehension about pairing Saleh with another rookie signal-caller.

Philip Rivers, HS Coach & Former NFL QB

No person has ever gone from coaching in high school to leading an NFL franchise in the span of a few months. But Rivers is somehow being considered for NFL coaching gigs after his recent comeback stint with the Indianapolis Colts.

But some have linked Rivers to the Raiders, which would be incredibly shocking. There's no doubt that Rivers had a legendary playing career, but to make that dramatic jump in the line so abruptly would be a major cause for concern.

Rivers has never been a coordinator or even spent time on the sidelines in college, let alone as a coach in the NFL. Hiring Rivers without any credibility is like diving out of an airplane without a parachute.

Matt Nagy, Kansas City Chiefs OC

Nagy is in the same ballpark as Saleh. He's better off in Kansas City coaching under Andy Reid. Interviewing him means that the Raiders are not leaving any stone unturned. There are just better options available then Nagy.