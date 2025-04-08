New general manager John Spytek took a big risk this offseason for the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did he send a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for quarterback Geno Smith, but he gave him a two-year extension that could be worth up to $85.5 million.

Smith is nearing the end of his career at 34 years old, but he is still a top 10 or 12 player at the position and has been the most accurate quarterback in the league over the last few seasons. He has also played his best football for Pete Carroll, who is now the Raiders' head coach.

Las Vegas will still need a succession plan for Smith, or another high-end backup at the least, and they seem to be interested in several players in the NFL Draft. However, after the hefty financial commitment that they just made to Smith, they've focused on a slew of low-floor, high-ceiling prospects.

Raiders show interest in polarizing QB prospects after lofty Geno Smith extension

Each NFL franchise is allowed to host 30 college players on private visits ahead of the NFL Draft, and the Raiders have already talked with several quarterbacks, according to Tristen Kuhn. The three signal-callers that Las Vegas has met with are Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Texas' Quinn Ewers, and North Dakota State's Cam Miller.

#Raiders known private visits:



QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

QB Cam Miller, North Dakota State

QB Quinn Ewers, Texas

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

RB Kaleb Johnson, Iowa

WR Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

WR Luther Burden, Missouri

T Will Campbell, LSU

T Charles Grant, William & Mary

OL… — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) April 5, 2025

Milroe and Ewers were once thought to be the cream of the crop in their class but their draft stock took a hit after they regressed in their final college season. Miller had a dominant career for the Bison, but many worry about him transitioning from the FCS level to the NFL.

None of these players are expected to sniff the first round, as both Milroe and Ewers are slated to be late-second to early-fourth rounders, and Miller likely won't hear his name called until day three. But because these players will not be taken with high draft picks, it allows Las Vegas to take seek a high reward at a far lower risk.

Related: Full details and grade as Raiders sign Geno Smith to massive $85.5 million extension

In his final two seasons at Alabama, Milroe completed 65.0% of his passes for 5,678 yards and 39 touchdowns, but he also threw 17 interceptions. His best asset is his running ability, as he also contributed 1,257 yards and 32 touchdowns on the ground, both of which are incredible marks for a quarterback.

While Milroe struggles with turnovers and his accuracy on short and intermediate throws, he might have the highest ceiling in the class and he would be a perfect understudy to Geno Smith.

Ewers, meanwhile, was once thought to be a future No. 1 overall pick, but he failed to maintain that momentum over his three years at Texas.

All told, he recorded 9,128 passing yards and 68 touchdowns as a Longhorn while completing 64.9% of his passes, but he also threw 28 interceptions in just 37 career games. His problem is that he has lazy footwork and cannot always read defenses effectively, however, he has plenty of natural talent and if anyone can bring him to his potential, it's a coach like Pete Carroll.

The failures of former North Dakota State quarterbacks, Carson Wentz and Trey Lance, seem to be inhibiting Miller's ability to move up the draft board. However, these concerns are valid as the jump from FCS football to the NFL is dramatic.

Miller's numbers for the Bison are undeniable, but none of his measurables or All-Star game performances indicate that he is anywhere close to being a starting NFL quarterback. He could be worth a sixth or seventh-round pick based on his production alone, but it's unlikely he ever contends for anything more than a backup role.