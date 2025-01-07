Raiders sign 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts

With a loss on Sunday officially ending their season, the Las Vegas Raiders will now enter one of the most important offseasons for the franchise in recent memory.

Equipped with the No. 6 pick in the draft, as well as three other selections in the top 75 and over $100 million projected in cap space, Tom Telesco and the front office have their work cut out for them.

The first step in the process is to sign players to Reserve/Future contracts, which typically entails signing a player who finished the year on your practice squad to a deal that guarantees them a spot on the team through the offseason program.

Last offseason, the team signed players like Sincere McCormick, Sam Webb and Charles Snowden to such contracts.

The Raiders signed 12 players to Reserve/Future contracts on Monday, all of whom spent last season in Las Vegas in some capacity. Players on the 53-man roster are exempt from these contracts.

Las Vegas signed the following players:

Notable players from this list include David Agoha, M.J. Devonshire, Tyreik McAllister, and Kristian Wilkerson.

Agoha hails from Nigeria and joined the Raiders through the International Player Pathway Program in May of 2023. He has flashed in the preseason and could be a dark horse to make the roster in a crowded defensive line room.

Devonshire was drafted in the seventh round by Las Vegas in 2024 but spent his entire rookie season on the practice squad. With multiple cornerbacks on the Raiders' roster set to test free agency, the former Pittsburgh Panther could have a route to making the team.

McAllister was the story of the preseason in 2024 for the Raiders but after making the initial 53-man roster, was never able to find a way to impact games on Sundays. As a result, he spent most of the season on the practice squad but will be given another chance this offseason.

Wilkerson has the most NFL experience of any player on this list, and even caught a touchdown against Pittsburgh in Week 6. But he fluttered back-and-forth between the active roster and the practice squad for the majority of the season. Telesco and Co. clearly think highly of him, so he'll be around to begin the next year as well.

Both Will Putnam and Dalton Wagner have a chance to shine in camp as they are slated to compete in a shallow Raiders offensive line room.

Brandon Smith has the same opportunity at linebacker as Divine Deablo is set to hit the free agent market.