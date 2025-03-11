Raiders sign former first-round pick away from Packers

The Raiders' busy offseason continued with the most Wave 2ish of all Wave 2 free agency signings possible on Tuesday afternoon.

Looking to add some intriguing secondary depth, the team is reportedly signing former first round Packers cornerback Eric Stokes to a one-year deal. The move was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and will be worth up to $4 million.

"The Raiders are adding more on defense, as they are set to sign former Packers first-round CB Eric Stokes on a 1-year, $4M, source said," Rapoport tweeted on Tuesday evening. "Deal was done by Reza Hesam of AthletesFirst."



It's an interesting move the way most second free agency moves are, in that you kind of see the potential but don't feel too strongly one way or the other about it. After getting drafted 29th overall by the Packers back in 2021, Stokes had a strong rookie season (16 games, 14 starts, one INT, 43 tackles) and looked like a major piece of the Packers' secondary for the foreseeable future.

Things never got better than that, though, as injuries and production issues plagued the following three seasons with the Packers. Last season, he only started seven of the 17 games he appeared in and ended the season ranked as the 112th best cornerback in football, according to Pro Football Focus.

Still, Stokes is only 26 and showed enough potential with the Packers to justify signing a short-term, low money deal like the one the Raiders got him at. If he can find any of the form that he showed during his 14-start rookie season, Vegas' secondary has a ceiling as one of the league's younger and better groups – which certainly wouldn't hurt in a division with Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. And given Pete Carroll's success building secondaries, it's not hard to be optimistic about the move.