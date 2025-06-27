Raiders sitting on a gold mine with breakout star ready to take over in 2025

There is a lot of excitement building around the new-look offense for the Las Vegas Raiders. The addition of Geno Smith, combined with Ashton Jeanty being drafted, has given this unit a lot of juice going into the 2025 season. The duo of Jeanty and Brock Bowers will instantly be one of the league’s best, and the hope is that the additions at wide receiver can help round out the offense.

But none of the skill position players are going to matter if the offensive line doesn’t hold up. The Raiders have one of the youngest offensive lines in the league, and they are hoping that their youth and the scheme change will have a big impact on the unit.

One of the players the Raiders are counting on taking a big step forward is Jackson Powers-Johnson, their second-round pick from the 2024 NFL Draft. “JPJ” was one of the top center prospects during last year’s draft, but was forced to play guard early on in the season with veteran Andre James at center.

Raiders' Jackson Powers-Johnson could have breakout season in 2025

But the Raiders released James this offseason and have now fully committed to Powers-Johnson playing center in Year 2. And not only is that great news for Powers-Johnson specifically, but that should dramatically improve the middle of the unit.

In a recent article by Pro Football Focus, Dalton Wasserman named six offensive linemen who are in a position to break out during the 2025 season. That list included Powers-Johnson, who could easily be one of the league’s best centers by the end of the year. Here is a snippet of why he believes the former Oregon product is in for a monster sophomore season:

"Powers-Johnson’s grading profile was better last season when he played center. His pass blocking, generally considered his ace in the hole, was significantly better when he played center. His 5.2% pressure rate allowed at guard is a relatively average mark," Wasserman wrote. "His 2.4% pressure rate allowed at center was the sixth-best rate among centers with at least 200 reps last season. Powers-Johnson moving to center full time this season should bring out the best in his ability, giving a solid offensive line a chance to improve even further this season."

The Raiders are hopeful that Powers-Johnson, Dylan Parham, and Alex Cappa can be the foundation of a strong interior line right away. Parham has improved every season in the NFL, and playing in Kelly’s offense, which prioritizes guards who can get to the second level, makes him a strong fit.

But it’s Powers-Johnson who has the most upside of the group, and their success will likely be determined by how well he plays this season. His snaps at center during his rookie year were phenomenal, and he needs to play at that level for the unit to take a significant step forward.

The Raiders have a lot of talent on offense, but they need the offensive line to hold up, especially considering the schedule and the division that they play in. Keep an eye on Powers-Johnson’s progress throughout the season as his development will be key for the Raiders moving forward.