Raiders sleepers who could steal a key roster spot at training camp

The Las Vegas Raiders brought in head coach Pete Carroll to reset the franchise's culture this offseason, and he has already done so through OTAs and mandatory minicamp. With training camp on the horizon, an even bigger emphasis will be placed on competition.

While much of the roster is typically set before the preseason begins, the Raiders will have a handful of full-fledged battles for spots on the roster. There are several players who are currently on the fringe that could make the team despite garnering very little attention during the offseason.

These 3 players are sleepers to make Raiders' roster

1. Jah Joyner, DE

Joyner signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, and there is serious potential for him to climb the ranks in the defensive line room. Outside of Maxx Crosby and Malcolm Koonce, nobody in the group is a lock to make the roster, including former first-rounder Tyree Wilson.

If the 6-foot-4, 262-pound Minnesota product can turn heads in training camp, he could beat out Charles Snowden for the last edge rusher spot and even make a player like Wilson expendable before the season.

RELATED: This Raiders veteran is entering training camp with his job on the line

2. Sam Webb, CB

Las Vegas largely revamped its cornerback room this offseason, but Webb is a returner who has transcended multiple regimes with the Silver and Black. After a stellar campaign in 2022 as an undrafted rookie, he faltered in 2023 with the Panthers before a return to the Raiders last season.

Webb can line up at a variety of positions in the secondary and has the capability to play in the slot sa well, which Las Vegas desperately needs. He can also play special teams, which should only help his case as he fights for a spot on Carroll's new-look Raiders.

3. Amari Gainer, LB

The linebacker room is largely unrecognizable from last season as well, but Gainer is one of the holdovers. He made the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie last year and appeared in all 17 games for the Raiders, but played just 12 defensive snaps.

His prowess on special teams, however, is something to behold. He played 380 such snaps last season, giving him a distinct advantage over other players. Gainer is also incredibly fast and athletic as well, and Carroll could be intrigued enough to keep him around and invest in his potential.