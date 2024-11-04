Raiders star floated as a trade candidate heading into the deadline
By Brad Weiss
The 2024 NFL season has gone from bad to worse for the Las Vegas Raiders, as their loss on Sunday to the Cincinnati Bengals sent their record to 2-7 on the year. Las Vegas got out to a quick 7-0 lead against Joe Burrow and company in Week 9, but quickly squandered the advantage en-route to a 41-27 loss to the last team they faced in a playoff game.
The defense had no answer for Burrow, who tied a career-high with five touchdown passes, while the offense allowed Trey Hendrickson to sack Raiders quarterbacks four times. Staying with the offense, there were a few bright spots, including the play of Jakobi Meyers, who continued to produce in his second season in the Silver and Black.
Over at Athlon Sports, Doug Farrar put a piece together on some possible trades heading into the trade deadline, and of course, the Raiders had one key contributor named in the piece.
Raiders trade Jakobi Meyers to the Houston Texans
In the piece, Farrar floated the idea of wide receiver Jakobi Meyers landing with the Houston Texans at the trade deadline.
Meyers has been outstanding since returning from injury against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, hauling in 14 passes for over 150 yards. For the season, despite missing time, Meyers has 39 catches for 430 yards, though he has found the end zone only twice due to shoddy play from the Raiders signal-callers.
Of course, there was no potential compensation stated by Farrar, so this is simply just a player heading to the Texans who can help them now that Stefon Diggs is done for the year. Houston has a star at quarterback in CJ Stroud, and is a team that is certainly in the playoff race, so them trading for some help at the deadline certainly makes sense for them.
Taking Meyers off the Raiders offense would make them even more inept than that group is right now, and unless they can get significant trade compensation for him, no sense helping out a fellow AFC team.