Raiders starter could get 'big payday' in free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders have several moving pieces this offseason as they attempt to finally rebuild their franchise the right way.

New head coach and general manager tandem, Pete Carroll and John Spytek, had to get their lay of the land this offseason, but they had to do it quickly. Once they finalized their coaching staff, they had to turn right around and attend the NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

Now, free agency is right around the corner, and the Raiders' new regime has several big decisions to make. The team has 26 free agents looming, and one of those players, according to Tom Pelissero, could be in for a major payday when the league year begins on March 12.

Raiders' Tre'Von Moehrig could command a big contract in free agency

Las Vegas will likely do everything they can to keep the former second-round safety in the building, but Moehrig is an unrestricted free agent, so the team could ultimately be out-bid for his talents. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network explained why the safety's market could be so high this offseason.

"While much of the focus for safeties is on the future of Jevon Holland, don't sleep on Moehrig emerging as one of the big winners in free agency," wrote Pelissero. "A second-round pick (No. 43 overall) out of TCU in 2021, Moehrig already has 64 career starts and is still just 25 years old. He set career highs last season with 104 tackles and 10 passes defensed. He also put up a sparkling PFF grade in run defense (87.5). It won't be a surprise if he commands upwards of $12 million a year."

Luckily, Las Vegas has the second-most cap space available in the league, according to Spotrac, which will give them ample opportunity to re-sign Moehrig. The team's new regime also retained defensive coordinator Patrick Graham this offseason, so he would be returning to essentially the same defense next year.

The team already re-signed Isaiah Pola-Mao in February, so they have proven that they are committed to keeping the team's talent in the building. With 26 free agents, you cannot keep everyone, but players of Moehrig's caliber are certainly at the top of the list.

Defensive starters like Robert Spillane, Malcolm Koonce, Nate Hobbs and Adam Butler are all set to hit the open market this offseason as well, so there will be some competition to get a piece of the Raiders' projected $95 million in cap space. But if the team plays their cards right, Moehrig will get a big contract next season, and he'll still be wearing Silver and Black.