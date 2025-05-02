The Las Vegas Raiders have been unable to establish any semblance of a winning formula in recent seasons because they lack stability as an organization. That starts at the top, as owner Mark Davis is yet to find the perfect recipe for a successful NFL franchise.

In the last year, however, Davis has made an incredible set of moves that are sure to push the franchise in the right direction going forward. Not only did he bring in the legendary Tom Brady as a minority owner and sounding board, but he hired a duo of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to run the team.

Now, with a completely hands-off approach, Davis is letting Spytek, Carroll and Brady seemingly make all of the important decisions. Based on how free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft went, the new regime in Las Vegas seems to be off to a great start.

Raiders steal from two AFC enemies with perfect front office additions

Spytek, however, is not done making moves just yet. After signing a plethora of veteran players on the open market and adding 26 more players through the draft and undrafted free agent processes, he bolstered the front office staff once again this week.

On Wednesday morning, the Raiders announced that they were hiring Brian Stark as the assistant general manager and Johnathon Stigall as the assistant director of college scouting.

These two men will be major additions to the team in Las Vegas, but Stark and Stigall will also leave massive chasms in the Denver Broncos' and New York Jets' front offices, respectively. This is an even bigger net positive for the Raiders, as these two teams are bitter AFC foes.

Stark has spent the last 13 seasons with the Broncos, serving as the director of college scouting. There, he was a major asset for the team, scouting All-Pro and Pro Bowl players from all across the country. He worked under Spytek for three seasons in Denver, and he'll do the same now in Las Vegas, albeit in a much more prominent role.

Stigall has been working in the NFL for 27 seasons, including the last 11 for the Jets. He and Spytek worked together as scouts for the Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns from 2006 to 2012, and they'll have the opportunity to run it back now for the Raiders in much more high-profile capacities.

Spytek's ability to pry these highly coveted men away from jobs that they each held for over a decade speaks volumes to the kind of product that Las Vegas is building under this first-time general manager. If things keep up the way that they have started for Spytek, soon, he'll have every executive in the league banging down his door for a job.