Raiders stealing Shedeur Sanders after Day 3 draft slide could be a dream

When the 2025 NFL Draft kicked off, there didn't seem to be much thought behind the Las Vegas Raiders selecting Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders with that no. 6 overall pick.

Fortunately, Vegas went the wise route and took the best running back in this year's class with Ashton Jeanty. And then, Sanders' slide continued.

And then, it continued some more, until Day 3 opened up and he still hadn't been selected. That left a bunch of fan bases wondering, at this point, why not take the value with Sanders?

Sure, the Raiders are committed to Geno Smith for the time being. However, the sheer value of Sanders on Day 3 is too good to pass up. Why wouldn't Vegas take that low-risk gamble?

Shedeur Sanders could become a total dream scenario for the Raiders

Smith is going to be the starter, no matter what, in 2025. But, we cannot overlook the fact that he is going to be 35 years old early on this coming season. While he might be the short-term answer, he certainly isn't the long-term solution.

By selecting Sanders, the Raiders not only have a potential franchise quarterback in the years to come, but they also pair him with maybe the perfect veteran mentor in Smith.

Talk about a veteran quarterback who understands adversity, and you're talking Geno Smith. From a guy selected early on in the second round back in 2013 to being labeled a "bust" for so many years, to finally breaking out after the age of 30, Smith's story is one Sanders could relate to.

There is a lot to be said about coming into a situation where you're sitting behind the most humble, resilient and likable mentor in Smith. For Sanders, it might be just what he needs to garner a more level-headed approach.

Sitting back, learning and being humbled a bit would do Sanders some good amid all of the questions about his character and love for the game. Then, we might truly see what he's made of.

Sanders told the world he was "built for" whatever this draft weekend would bring. Now, it'll be on him to prove as much, regardless of where he ends up going.