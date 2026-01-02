Raiders' Steve Wisniewski continues to get no love from Hall of Fame voters

While the Raiders have been one of the NFL's worst organizations since reaching the Super Bowl in 2002, that was not always the case. For much of the previous four decades, the team was one of the league's premier franchises.

There have been several legendary players, coaches, and even executives from that era who have earned the highest individual honor the sport has to offer: induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Forever enshrinement in Canton, Ohio.

Unfortunately, there is also a long list of players who have worn the Silver and Black and been snubbed from football immortality, and many more of the franchise's Hall of Famers had to wait far too long for induction.

Steve Wisniewski continues to be snubbed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame

There are plenty of Raiders greats who have yet to be inducted, with names such as Lester Hayes, Steve Wisniewski, Jack Tatum, Jim Plunkett, Greg Townsend, Todd Christensen, Matt Millen, and Shane Lechler standing out.

Aside from Wisniewski, each of those players had already been removed from either the senior or modern-day ballot for the Class of 2026. Wisniewski, however, was named one of 26 semifinalists back in November.

It marked the third time that he had advanced this far in the process, after previously reaching the same stage last year and in 2014. Much to the dismay of Raider Nation, however, he failed to make the cut as the list was trimmed to 15 finalists.

Wisniewski had a dominant 13-year career that lasted from 1989 through 2001, spent with the then-Los Angeles and Oakland Raiders. He was one of the NFL's premier offensive guards in his era, earning eight All-Pro nods and eight Pro Bowl selections.

RELATED: Raiders should seriously consider this once-blackballed head coach candidate

His elite production earned him a nod on the 1990s All-Decade Team, and he missed just two games in his entire career. The former Raiders star embodied what it meant to wear Silver and Black and represent The Shield.

While he is certainly deserving of induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, that has not been the case for whatever reason. Making matters more frustrating, Wisniewski was in his final year of eligibility on the modern-day ballot.

Players are only on the ballot for 20 years, beginning five years after their retirement. Wisniewski's fate will now lie in the hands of the senior committee, meaning that his chances of reaching the Hall of Fame anytime soon are significantly lower than they were previously.

The senior committee often takes years to induct candidates, as it can only elect up to three players per year. Wisniewski, who will be new to the process, is unlikely to earn consideration over players who have spent years, or, in some cases, decades, waiting for the nod.

Wisniewski, the long-time Raiders guard, remains the most decorated player of his generation who has not earned football's highest honor. Hopefully, that changes soon, as "The Wiz" deserves to have NFL perpetuity.