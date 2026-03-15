Raiders still nail post-free agency NFL mock draft after Maxx Crosby trade flops

It was hard to get a clear picture of what the Las Vegas Raiders would do during the 2026 NFL Draft before free agency began. But now that the bulk of the big signings are out of the way, let's re-visit our mock draft simulator with the benefit of roughly a dozen new Raiders on the roster.

Las Vegas also made several trades last week, not all of which went through (I'm looking at you, Eric DeCosta). But in the aftermath of that draft pick jumble, and with the knowledge that Maxx Crosby will be presumably be a Raider this coming fall, here's our latest seven-round mock draft.

Raiders knock post-free agency NFL mock draft out of the park

1.01 - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

No brainer; it doesn't even need to be discussed. Next!

2.36 - Max Iheanachor, OT, Arizona State

Iheanachor has one of the more compelling stories in this draft, and he's also got one of the highest ceilings. He's a massive human being with every physical tool in the book, and his lateral quickness and agility from his basketball background make him an ideal candidate to start at right tackle in Klint Kubiak's outside zone blocking scheme. Iheanachor needs seasoning, but he'd be a Day 1 starter.

3.67 - Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Height doesn't get as much credit as his Red Raider teammate David Bailey does, but he's a lethal pass-rusher on his own merit. He's got incredible get-off ability and tons of counter moves, with the inside spin being his most effective. Height needs to gain some weight and get stronger, but he's relentless and would be fun opposite Crosby.

4.102 - Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Fields is an interesting prospect because he doesn't have one thing that he really hangs his hat on. He's not great at anything, but he's very good at everything and has no glaring holes. Think Michael Pittman Jr. Fields may need a year or two, but he can be that true "X" receiver in Las Vegas if he keeps developing, because he's got the size, speed, and catch radius to be special.

4.117 - Jalon Kilgore, DB, South Carolina

Kilgore is one of the draft's youngest players and a versatile piece in the secondary. He's a big defensive back at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds. with 32 and 7/8-inch arms, so he can cover tight ends, but Kilgore is also quick enough to stick with running backs. He may be better suited as a box safety at the NFL level, because of his ability to help out in the run game. Kilgore has great ball skills, too.

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4.134 - Tim Keenan III, NT, Alabama

Keenan III can be the run-stuffing nose tackle that the Raiders so desperately need in the middle of their 3-4 defense. His arms are a bit short, but incredibly strong, more than one would think from his 327-pound frame. Keenan III isn't going to provide much help in terms of pass-rush, but he's got a great motor to clean plays up, and he's got the lateral quickness to thrive against NFL running backs.

5.175 - Zeke Masses, CB, California

Masses isn't quite there yet as a prospect, but he has shown a ton of promise. He would immediately become the first rotational piece in the Las Vegas secondary, as his elite ball skills don't grow on trees. Masses needs to, ironically, add some mass to his frame, and coaches need to hone in on whether he'll be a nickel or an outside corner. But his talent is undeniable and he'll continue to grow.

6.185 - Aiden Fisher, LB, Indiana

Fisher's on-field workout at the combine was very impressive. He's an incredible leader in the middle of a defense and his production in the Big Ten cannot be denied. Fisher doesn't have elite physical traits, but in my opinion, those are overrated in linebackers. He has an incredible IQ, and although he's a bit clunky, Fisher is stronger than people give him credit for and good against the run.

6.208 - Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

Black may not be the Ashton Jeanty complement that fans have in mind, but he's a skilled player and has familiarity with Mendoza. He has more receiving ability than he flashed at Indiana, but he's also incredible in pass protection. Black runs with a low pad level, protects the football and improved every year that he was in college. He was snubbed from the combine, but should land on his feet.

7.219 - Cole Wisniewski, S, Texas Tech

Wisniewski was also snubbed from the combine, and the Senior Bowl, but made noise at the Shrine Bowl. He is a much older prospect after spending five years at NDSU before becoming an unheralded member of an elite defense at Texas Tech, but age doesn't matter as much in Round 7. He's big, strong, versatile and a sure tackler who can cover. But Wisniewski is a bit slow with an injury history.