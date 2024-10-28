Raiders studs & duds from Week 8: Luke Getsy & Antonio Pierce fail again
The Las Vegas Raiders had a difficult afternoon against the Kansas City Chiefs but to their credit, they were in the game for almost all 60 minutes. The Chiefs came into the game as the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL but they have had their fair share of struggles, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
Those struggles continued as the Raiders were able to contain the Chiefs offense for the majority of the game but a bad turnover and a ridiculous goal line sequence helped the visiting team overcome the Silver and Black in the end. It was the same old story for the Raiders on offense as they struggled to get anything going for much of the game and turnovers and poor execution kept them from putting up points.
Despite the loss, there were still some bright spots on both sides of the ball as some key players returned with big games and others stepped up in a big way after a few weeks of underperforming. Now that the Raiders are 2-6, it’s time to start looking at the silver linings and identify which players deserve to stick around for next year and some new candidates have emerged.
Next up is a trip to Ohio to face the Cincinnati Bengals, who are also struggling but have considerably more talent on both sides of the ball. Before we look ahead, let's look back at the studs and studs from yet another home loss to the Chiefs.