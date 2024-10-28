Raiders studs & duds from Week 8: Luke Getsy & Antonio Pierce fail again
Stud - Tre'von Moehrig
One of the players who is making the case for a contract extension and a return to the Silver and Black is safety Tre'von Moehrig. His career with the Raiders started off a bit rocky but he has come into his own this season and has been one of the standout players on defense.
Moehrig came up with a huge turnover late in the third quarter as a tipped pass from Patrick Mahomes landed in his bread basket and he returned it to the Kansas City three-yard line. At the moment he was tackled short of the goal line, I had a sinking feeling that the Raiders offense would be unable to take advantage and that's exactly what happened. But that is no fault of Moehrig, who did his best to score but came up just short.
The fourth-year safety recorded his second interception of the year and as mentioned, has been one of the better players on a struggling Raiders defense. He is in the last year of his rookie contract but is making a strong case that he should be brought back and games like this would be a big part of his highlight tape for the season. He added nine tackles and a pass breakup to his box score and continues to line up all over the field for Patrick Graham’s defense.