Raiders studs & duds from Week 8: Luke Getsy & Antonio Pierce fail again
Stud - Jakobi Meyers
After missing a few weeks due to injury, Jakobi Meyers returned and time to face the Chiefs and had one of his better games this season. It was just his second game of the season as WR1 in Las Vegas and he did well to turn seven targets into six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Meyers benefited from the additional attention on offense and the role of WR1 didn't seem too big for him. Unfortunately, he will be hamstrung in terms of statistical impact while Gardener Minshew is his quarterback but he is another player that the Raiders should look to hold on to for the future. He is still under contract for one more season at just $10.5 million and can provide a great safety blanket for the Raiders' next quarterback.
The veteran receiver is on pace for a similar season to 2023 where he had 71 catches for 807 yards and eight touchdowns but could put up even bigger numbers after his move up the depth chart. Perhaps the Raiders would be smart to extend Meyers before he puts up a big statistical season if he continues to get close to double-digit targets a game.