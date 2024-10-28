Raiders studs & duds from Week 8: Luke Getsy & Antonio Pierce fail again
Stud - Brock Bowers
It was National Tight Ends Day on Sunday and tight ends around the NFL were having massive games left and right. As the Raiders have perhaps the best young tight end in the game, we expected Brock Bowers to have a massive day as the primary target in the Raiders offense.
He started off hot with three receptions for over 40 yards in the first 18 minutes but for whatever reason, the Raiders offense moved away from him for much of the second and all of the third quarter. Bowers was having a field day early on against a tough Kansas City secondary and was routinely extending plays for key first downs but was overlooked for a few drives.
There are stretches in games where it appears that Luke Getsy and Gardner Minshew forget that Bowers is out there but he still put up five catches for 58 yards despite that. He continues to lead all tight ends in receptions and yards and is one of the lone bright spots in a terrible Raiders offense. Bowers is so good in fact that he might save Tom Telesco’s job if there are calls for his firing after the season because despite the struggles of the team, at least we know the Raiders drafted a potential All-Pro in the first round for the first time since Khalil Mack in 2014.