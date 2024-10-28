Raiders studs & duds from Week 8: Luke Getsy & Antonio Pierce fail again
Dud - Gardner Minshew
After Aidan O'Connell was handed the starting job before the Rams game, we hoped that we had seen the last of Gardner Minshew as the quarterback of the Raiders. Unfortunately, O'Connell's time at the top of the depth chart was short-lived and we are now back to watching Minshew struggle to run this offense.
To be fair to Minshew, he looked solid at times against a tough defense, and on paper, it looks like he had a decent game with 24 completions on 30 attempts for 209 yards and two touchdowns. He actually had a better quarterback rating than Mahomes by 20 points, which shows you one of the flaws in that statistic.
Aside from a couple of good drives, It was much of the same issues from Minshew where he was not getting the ball out on time and allowing himself to get sacked despite having decent protection. The biggest issue he has had this year has been turnovers and he continued that trend with a terrible fumble that essentially ended the game after the Chiefs scored shortly after.
That brings Minshew’s turnover total to 12 with eight interceptions and four fumbles in just eight games. In comparison to the rest of his career, Minshew had thrown 24 interceptions in 49 games before this season so there is something broken in his relationship with the offense. The Raiders will likely move to Desmond Ridder once they feel he has a good grasp of the offense but for now, it looks like we will have to suffer through more Minshew-Mania.