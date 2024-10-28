Raiders studs & duds from Week 8: Luke Getsy & Antonio Pierce fail again
Dud - Offensive Line
As we mentioned in the last section, the Raiders were unable to get anything going on the ground and they continue to prop up the rushing offense standings for the rest of the league. While they struggle to top 40 yards in a game, Josh Jacobs is having the time of his life in Green Bay and told a national audience that the Raiders declined to match his contract offer from the Packers in the offseason. This season has been a reminder that running backs still matter in this league thanks to the performances of Jacobs, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and others throughout the NFL.
As for the Raiders offensive line, their struggles were not just limited to the run game as they gave up five sacks and eight quarterback hits on the day. We know that the Kansas City defense is no joke and Minshew does himself no favors with how long he holds on to the ball, but five sacks is an embarrassment regardless of who the opponent is.
Part of the issue is that the Raiders continued to shuffle the offensive line as Andre James missed part of the game with an ankle injury but he has been a big part of the problem as well. it might be time to move Jackson Powers Johnson full-time to the center position and see what he can do in his natural role.
I fear there is little to no hope for the Raiders Run game this season so they might as well throw caution to the wind and throw the ball 70% of the time. Knowing Antonio Pierce, however, he will likely continue to try and establish the run and settle for two yards per carry behind a poor offensive line.