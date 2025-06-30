Raiders take (another) chance at adding Maxx Crosby running mate in 2026 mock

The Las Vegas Raiders' recent draft history has been lackluster at best, which has laid the foundation for a lack of success. But in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, the team took Maxx Crosby, who has proven to be an undeniable great find as he has become one of the best edge rushers in the NFL.

The issue has been finding a consistent, suitable edge rusher opposite "Mad Maxx". It's not been for a lack of effort, though, amid draft disappointments, veteran quick fixes that didn't stick and flashes of production that were not sustained for whatever reason.

On paper, the defensive line is the clear-cut strength of the Raiders' defense. There are some question marks, however, based on health or otherwise. If Crosby has to be a one-man show again this season, that's a worst-case scenario, further confirmed by Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report, who had a funny analogy.

"Maxx Crosby might be the only sure thing the Raiders have on defense," Ballentine wrote. "If he has to be Bobby Boucher to the Raiders' SCLSU Mud Dogs, things could get ugly quickly."

Raiders take another run at finding a suitable Maxx Crosby running mate in early 2026 mock draft

ESPN's Matt Miller has done a very early first-round mock draft for 2026, using a simulation of the 2025 season to determine the order. The Raiders ended up with the seventh overall pick, and Miller has them taking University of Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr.

"Seven of the Raiders' 11 picks in 2025 came on offense, including five of the first six," Miller wrote. "So it's time to pick up a defense that has to face Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Bo Nix twice per season. Las Vegas needs to find Maxx Crosby help on the edge, and Bain's speed-to-power ability could give it that Crosby complement. Bain has 11 sacks in his two college seasons, using his length to create space he can crash through with his trademark power. The 6-foot-3, 275-pound Bain has the build and tools to make an immediate impact from the left edge."

Bain battled a calf injury as a sophomore last season, which impacted his production as he only recorded 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in nine games. As a freshman in 2023, however, he had 7.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss in 13 games. He gets props for having the length, size and motor that NFL teams covet in edge rushers.

He is easily projectable to the NFL level next season, assuming he declares early. He could be a first-round pick next April with a real chance to go in the top 10 overall. If the Raiders are in line to take an edge rusher in the first round of the 2026 draft, it surely means at least one of two things happened this season, if not both.

One, Malcolm Koonce was probably unable to continue what he did late in the 2023 season after missing all of last season. Two, Tyree Wilson, the seventh overall pick in the 2023 draft, likely failed to take a notable step in his third season.

Miller is absolutely suggesting it will be back to the drawing board for the Raiders to find a suitable running mate for Crosby. If it comes to that, maybe general manager John Spytek can get it right.